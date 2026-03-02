HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan shuts 50 border schools after drone strike

Pakistan shuts 50 border schools after drone strike

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: March 02, 2026 16:27 IST

Following a drone attack on a school, over 50 schools in Pakistan near the Afghanistan border have been shut down, raising security concerns and prompting increased safety measures.

Pakistan shuts schools on Afghan border

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters

Key Points

  • Over 50 schools in Pakistan's districts bordering Afghanistan were closed after a drone crashed into a school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The drone incident occurred in Mohmand district, prompting security forces to investigate and tighten security measures.
  • District administrations in North Waziristan and Bajaur also closed educational institutions in sensitive border areas to ensure student safety.
  • Authorities have requested parents to cooperate and restrict unnecessary movement of children due to the prevailing security situation.

Over 50 educational institutions in the districts bordering Afghanistan were shut on Monday following a drone attack on a school in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The incident occurred in Ghalanai tehsil of Mohmand district after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into the building of Governor Model High School.

Mohmand Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Hassan confirmed the incident and said that security forces were 'attempting to shoot down' another drone that was detected in the airspace.

 

UAV debris was also found in the school's veranda; no casualties were reported, and the incident did not cause significant structural damage.

The security in and around the compound was immediately tightened, and the area was cordoned off for inspection.

School Closures and Safety Measures

Following the incidents, at least 54 government schools in Mohmand district were closed, according to an official notification issued from the office of the DC.

They included one school in Ghalanai, 33 in Baizai, 10 in Safi and two in Khwezai, respectively.

The district administration in North Waziristan closed 33 educational institutions located in sensitive border areas, including 16 girls' schools.

"Students' safety is our top priority. Given the current circumstances, the temporary suspension of academic activities was unavoidable," a senior district official said.

"Parents are requested to cooperate with the administration and restrict unnecessary movement of their children," he added.

Following the development, the authorities in Bajaur tribal district announced that 39 government schools in various border areas will remain closed until further notice due to the prevailing security situation.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur Shahid Ali Khan issued a notification stating that schools located in different areas along the Afghanistan border would be closed.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI
