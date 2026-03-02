India, Canada sign landmark nuclear agreement

India and Canada solidify their partnership with a landmark uranium supply agreement and discussions to finalise a comprehensive economic partnership, signaling stronger ties and cooperation on key global issues.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points India and Canada signed a significant agreement for long-term uranium supply, strengthening cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector.

Both countries are committed to finalising a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to boost trade and investment.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised India's support for resolving conflicts in West Asia through dialogue and diplomacy.

India and Canada agreed to enhance cooperation in defense industries, maritime domain awareness, and combating terrorism.

The leaders highlighted their shared commitment to democratic values, diversity, and the well-being of humanity.

India and Canada on Monday inked a landmark agreement on cooperation in supplies of uranium, and decided to soon finalise a comprehensive economic partnership agreement following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

The two leaders also deliberated on the precarious security situation in West Asia, with Prime Minister Modi asserting that India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

"The current situation in West Asia is a matter of grave concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," the prime minister said in his media statement.

"We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens present in this region," he said.

Canada to supply supply uranium to India

Following the Modi-Carney talks, the two sides inked several agreements, including one for cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

"In the civil nuclear energy sector, we have struck a landmark deal for long-term uranium supply. We will also work together on small modular reactors and advanced reactors," he said.

Under the agreement, Canada is going to supply uranium to India.

The two sides also firmed up the terms of reference for the comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

"India and Canada hold an unwavering faith in democratic values. We celebrate diversity. The well-being of humanity is our shared vision. This very vision inspires us to move forward in every field," Modi said.

"Today, we discussed transforming this vision into a next level partnership," he said.

Enhanced Cooperation

The prime minister said India and Canada will also work to enhance defence industries and maritime domain awareness.

The two sides also discussed ways to boost cooperation in combating terrorism.

"We agree that terrorism, extremism and radicalisation are shared and serious challenges not only for both countries but for all of humanity," Modi said.

"Our close cooperation against them is extremely important for global peace and stability," he said.

In his remarks, Carney said Canada and India are charting their own course for the future which is is the expansion of a "valued partnership" with new ambitions.