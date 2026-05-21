27 Maoists Surrender To Police In Jharkhand

In a significant development, 27 Maoists surrendered to police in Jharkhand under 'Operation Navjeevan', marking a step towards curbing extremism in the region.

Key Points 27 Maoists surrendered to police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, under 'Operation Navjeevan'.

The Maoists laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar, and CRPF.

Authorities appeal to remaining insurgents to renounce violence and return to the mainstream.

The surrendered Maoists belong to the group of Misir Besra, a CPI (Maoist) politburo member with a Rs 1 crore bounty.

21 new Advanced Camp Locations and Forward Operating Bases have been established in the Saranda region to strengthen security.

A total of 27 Maoists surrendered before the police here on Thursday in the presence of Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, officials said.

The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units, they said.

Maoists Surrender Under Operation Navjeevan

"Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under 'Operation Navjeevan'. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream," a senior police officer said.

Mishra said combined efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism will continue in the state, and the 27 Maoists who surrendered on Thursday will be rehabilitated with full support.

Appeal To Renounce Violence

"We appeal to those who have not surrendered to renounce the path of violence and come to the mainstream," CRPF IG Saket Singh said.

Key Maoist Leaders Among Surrenderers

Officials said the surrendered Maoists belong to the group of the last active politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), Misir Besra, who has a bounty of Rs 1 crore and was active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions.

Among those who surrendered include 'sub zonal commander' Sagen Aangariya alias Dokol, wanted in 123 cases, and 'sub zonal commander' of JJMP, Sachin Beg, police said.

Security Boost In Saranda Region

Around 21 new Advanced Camp Locations (ACLs) and Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) have been established in the Saranda region to strengthen security presence, an official said.