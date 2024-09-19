News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 25 freight wagons derail near Vrindavan, train services hit

25 freight wagons derail near Vrindavan, train services hit

Source: PTI
September 19, 2024 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An inquiry committee will be formed to probe the derailment of 25 wagons of a freight train near Vrindavan in Mathura district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The derailment around 8 pm on Wednesday impacted services of around 30 trains on the route, with officials saying work is underway to clear the tracks so that normal operations could be resumed.

Nearly 500 workers have been deployed for the job of clearing the tracks since last night.

 

Divisional Railway Manager, Agra Division, Tej Prakash Agarwal on Wednesday  told reporters that traffic on three railway lines was interrupted due to the derailment.

"Twenty-five wagons of the train taking coal to Suratgarh power plant (in Rajasthan) derailed after Vrindavan yard," Agarwal said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

On Thursday morning, General Manager of North Central Railway Upendra Chandra Joshi said, "Our priority is to clear the track first, and then we will focus on other aspects."

Joshi said the derailment, which occurred between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai stations, affected approximately 30 trains in the process.

While the exact cause of the derailment remains undetermined, officials are not ruling out any possibilities, including sabotage, he said.

"It is difficult to disclose the basic cause of derailment at this time. After the formation of the inquiry committee, all angles will be examined," he added.

Joshi said the necessary equipment, machines and ART (accident relief train), has been requisitioned from Agra, Delhi, and Moradabad to expedite the repair process.

SK Srivastava, station director at Mathura Junction, said down train movements are currently ongoing on the fourth line, ensuring some level of operational continuity while repairs are underway.

"Around 500 personnel are working on-site since Wednesday night to restore normal operations," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sabarmati Express derails in UP, sabotage suspected
Sabarmati Express derails in UP, sabotage suspected
Plot to derail train foiled; cylinder, petrol on tracks
Plot to derail train foiled; cylinder, petrol on tracks
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
The Must Take Bollywood Quiz
The Must Take Bollywood Quiz
Chennai Test: Kohli, Rohit, Gill Flop
Chennai Test: Kohli, Rohit, Gill Flop
Lebanon: Israel's big remark as device blasts kill 20
Lebanon: Israel's big remark as device blasts kill 20
JSW MG bets on EV revolution with bold Windsor pricing
JSW MG bets on EV revolution with bold Windsor pricing

More like this

Broken rail track found in UP's Jaunpur, traffic hit

Broken rail track found in UP's Jaunpur, traffic hit

2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail

2 killed as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai train derail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances