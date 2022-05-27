CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989 abduction case

A Central Bureau of Investigation court in Jammu has issued summons to Dr Rubaiya Sayeed, the late Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, to appear before it on July 15, 2022 in a case related to her abduction in December 1989.

IMAGE: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, then the first Muslim to be appointed India's home minister, with his daughter Dr Rubaiya after her release in December 1989.

This is the first time that Dr Rubaiya has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

Dr Rubaiya, who lives in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigation into the case in early 1990.

Yasin Malik, who heads the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in a terror funding case, is an accused in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case.