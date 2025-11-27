HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
44 dead in Hong Kong high-rise fire; 279 still missing

44 dead in Hong Kong high-rise fire; 279 still missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 27, 2025 10:28 IST

The death toll in a deadly fire in multiple high-rise towers in Hong Kong has risen to 44 with 279 people still missing, Chinese official media reports said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Wong 71, reacts after claiming his wife is trapped inside Wang Fuk Court during a major fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 26, 2025. Photographs: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Three men have been arrested for suspected manslaughter in the fire that broke out in Wang Fuk Court on Wednesday, Hong Kong Police Force said in a press briefing on Thursday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said that 279 people are still missing in the worst fire in Hong Kong's history involving multiple high-rise blocks. At least forty five people have been injured in the incident.

 

Police investigation suggested that the protective nets, waterproof canvas and plastic cloth covering the buildings might fall short of fireproof standards.

IMAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish flames, as fire burns bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings at Wang Fuk Court housing estate.

The police also found that polyurethane foam was used to seal windows of elevator lobbies in an unaffected building in the residential area, and pointed to the flammable material as a possible cause for the rapid spread of fire, the report said.

IMAGE: An injured firefighter boards an ambulance.

The three men arrested by police were executives of a construction company responsible for installing these materials for the renovation of the buildings. The suspects aged between 52 and 68 include two company directors and a project consultant whose gross negligence was believed to have caused heavy casualties,it added.

IMAGE: Smoke rises as flames engulf bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings at Wang Fuk Court housing estate.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday night extended condolences over the deadly residential building fire and directed authorities to make all efforts to put out the blaze.

IMAGE: A drone view shows flames and thick smoke rising from the Wang Fuk Court housing estate.

He immediately sought updates on the rescue efforts and casualties and instructed the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to convey his condolences and sympathies to HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee.

IMAGE: Thick smoke billows from the upper floors of Wang Fuk Court buildings.

Xi directed the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the liaison office to support the HKSAR government in making all-out efforts to put out the fire, do everything possible in search and rescue, treat the injured, and comfort the victims' families, Xinhua reported.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
