Is Diwali Making You Sad, Lonely?

Don't let your emotions get the better of you this festive season, says rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

Diwali is the festival of joy, lights and happiness.

It's that time of the year when families and friends get together to celebrate, share sweets, play games and create wonderful moments.

But what if you think Diwali isn't for you?

Do you hate the noise and festive chatter around you because you are feeling lonely?

When your friends and loved ones are busy making plans, do you feel like shutting the door, crying out aloud or taking a solo vocation to someplace where you can be yourself?

The reason you're feeling low could be personal. And maybe you are not ready to talk about it.

"It's okay to not feel okay," says rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mental health coach, NLP trainer and co-founder, Unfear Changemakers LLP.

Do you have a question for rediffGURU Anu Krishna? You can ask it to her HERE.

Maybe you are still grieving over the loss of a loved one.

Breakups and rocky relationships can be depressing too.

And no one quite understands what it feels like to lose a job or a well-deserved promotion during the festive season.

We get it! You have a very valid reason to be socially distant.

But how long can you stay alone and unhappy? Everyone deserves to feel better.

"Social isolation will only get you deeper into the abyss of depression," explains Anu.

Instead, she suggests, "Use the festive season to your advantage. Put yourself out there. Dress up. And be the best version of yourself."

Anu shares simple tips that will help you in the video below.

Do watch! And a very happy Diwali to you and your loved ones.

Text: Divya Nair/Rediff.com

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Illustrations in the video: Dominic Xavier, Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com



Do you have a question for rediffGURU Anu Krishna? You can ask it to her HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.