2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered an FIR against Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate his alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots.

IMAGE: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, requiring a probe.

It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence further probe required, the judge said.

The judge was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming Mishra had no role in the riots.