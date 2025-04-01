HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2025 16:03 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered an FIR against Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate his alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots.

IMAGE: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, requiring a probe.

 

It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence further probe required, the judge said.

The judge was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming Mishra had no role in the riots.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
