Transition of Kapil Mishra: From BJP, Modi critic to Delhi minister

Activist and now a Delhi minister, Kapil Mishra has undergone a complete transition -- from being an avowed Aam Aadmi Party member and a bitter critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a controversial politician often regarded as the "posterboy of Hindutva".

IMAGE: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena administers the oath of office to BJP leader Kapil Mishra (right) as Delhi Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, February 20, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

On Thursday, Mishra took oath as a minister in the newly formed Delhi government at a grand ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground. His induction in the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Cabinet is seen as a strategic move by the BJP as it consolidates its governance approach in the national capital.

Mishra, 44, was an activist before he started his political journey. He was actively involved in anti-corruption movements during the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in the national capital.

He began his political career with the Aam Aadmi Party and was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Karawal Nagar in the sixth legislative assembly of Delhi in 2015.

He defeated BJP candidate and four-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht by a margin of 44,431 votes.

Considered close to poet Kumar Vishwas, who was one of the founders of AAP, Mishra was inducted by AAP convener and the then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his cabinet as the water resources minister in 2015.

Mishra would level serious allegations against Modi, BJP and RSS inside and outside the Delhi assembly.

Several video clips of Mishra speaking against Modi and RSS are doing the rounds on the social media, including X, on Thursday after he was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the BJP government.

In one of the clips posted by Congress leader and former president of Indian Youth Congress, BV Srinivas, Mishra is heard speaking against the BJP leaders.

However, Mishra lost the trust of Kejriwal after the chief minister and Vishwas fell apart. Besides Vishwas, Mishra also opened a front against Kejriwal.

He levelled serious allegations of corruption by Kejriwal and another ministerial colleague Satyendar Jain.

Mishra was sacked as a minister in 2017. But this did not discourage Mishra. He kept criticising and embarrassing Kejriwal and AAP.

Despite being an AAP MLA, he would be seen taking part in BJP's programmes.

He was disqualified as an MLA in 2019 due to his anti-party activities.

He soon joined the BJP in 2019 and rose to the post of vice president of the party's Delhi unit.

He contested the 2020 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Model Town but lost.

Mishra slowly changed to a Hindutva poster boy of the BJP, speaking against the Muslims. He is accused of making hate speeches during the 2020 Delhi riots.

He defeated AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi by a margin of 23,355 votes in the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

"Corruption free Delhi is my mission," says his X bio.

"BJP government is being formed. We will implement PM Modi's vision for Delhi," said Mishra before taking oath.

Throughout his political career, Mishra has been a vocal advocate on various issues and has played an active role in party campaigns.

A prominent political figure in Delhi, Mishra has completed his higher education at the University of Delhi, earning a Master of Arts in Social Work.

His transition from AAP to BJP highlights the evolving political landscape in Delhi. As he assumes office, his role in shaping policies and governance in the city will be closely observed.