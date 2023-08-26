News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point to be called 'Shiva Shakti': Modi at ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point to be called 'Shiva Shakti': Modi at ISRO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 26, 2023 09:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as 'National Space Day'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the scientists at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, on Saturday morning. Photograph: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday directly from the Greek capital of Athens to interact with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and announced the decision to name the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as 'Shiva Shakti Point'.

 

Terming the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission as an 'extraordinary moment' in the history of India's India's space programme, he said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as 'Tiranga Point'.

August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as 'National Space Day', said the prime minister, who turned emotional while addressing the team ISRO at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, as he lavishly praised them for their dedication and passion .

ISRO Chairman S Somanath briefed him about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

A large number of people, many of them holding aloft national flags, gathered outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC, to greet the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

Modi had also flown down to Bengaluru on the night of September 6, 2019 to watch the planned touch down of Chandrayaan-2 mission's 'Vikram' lander.

But in the early hours of September seven, barely minutes before it was slated to land, ISRO lost contact with the craft, just 2.1 kms above the lunar surface.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: Pragyan covers 8 metres of Moon's surface
SEE: Pragyan covers 8 metres of Moon's surface
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
What Links This Gent To Chandrayaan-3?
What Links This Gent To Chandrayaan-3?
'Onion price rise scares this govt'
'Onion price rise scares this govt'
Kiss scandal: Spain's World Cup winners on strike!
Kiss scandal: Spain's World Cup winners on strike!
TV Star Rubina Dilaik On Himachal's Disaster
TV Star Rubina Dilaik On Himachal's Disaster
PIX: Lyles matches Bolt with sprint double!
PIX: Lyles matches Bolt with sprint double!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CHANDRAYAAN EXCLUSIVE! 'This is text book precision!'

CHANDRAYAAN EXCLUSIVE! 'This is text book precision!'

PIX: Pragyan rover's amazing Moonwalk!

PIX: Pragyan rover's amazing Moonwalk!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances