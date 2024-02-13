News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party

2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 13, 2024 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party members Mohan Mandavi and Bhagirath Choudhary have earned the unique distinction of not missing a single sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha, which held a total of 274 sittings during its term.

IMAGE: A view of the Lok Sabha proceedings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Coincidentally, the two first-term members got seats adjacent to each other in the House.

"I do the job assigned to me with utmost responsibility. I represent Kanker, a tribal region of Chhattisgarh, and had attended the House even during the COVID-19 pandemic," Mandavi said.

 

According to data shared by PRS Legislative Research, Choudhary (MP from Ajmer in Rajasthan) and Mandavi clocked a 100 percent attendance during the 17th Lok Sabha, which on an average witnessed 79 percent attendance during its tenure.

Mandavi said he and Choudhary had seats next to each other in Lok Sabha.

BJP member from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh Pushpendra Singh Chandel was the most active member in Parliament having participated in 1,194 debates in the 17th Lok Sabha, followed by Kuldeep Rai Sharma (833 debates) from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The PRS Legislative considers a member taking part in discussion on bills, raising issues during Zero Hour, special mentions and association with issues raised by other members under the category of 'participation in debates'.

Bahujan Samaj Party member Malook Nagar (Bijnor) participated in 582 debates followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member D NV Senthilkumar from Dharmapuri (307 debates), Revolutionary Socialist Party member NK Premachandran from Kollam (265), Nationalist Congress Party-SCP member from Baramati Supriya Sule (248).

Actor-politicians Sunny Deol (BJP) and Shatrughan Sinha (Trinamool Congress) were among nine Lok Sabha members who did not participate in any debate.

BJP members Ramesh Jigajinagi, BN Bachegowda, Pradhan Baruah, Anant Kumar Hegde and V Sreenivasa Prasad, TMC member Dibyendu Adhikari and BSP member Atul Kumar Singh were the other members who did not participate in debates and discussions in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP May Replace Half Its Lok Sabha MPs
BJP May Replace Half Its Lok Sabha MPs
Lok Sabha proceedings begin in new Parliament building
Lok Sabha proceedings begin in new Parliament building
Here is how LS passed half of bills amid suspensions
Here is how LS passed half of bills amid suspensions
'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP
'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP
The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed
The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict
Joseph becomes first West Indian to win this ICC award
Joseph becomes first West Indian to win this ICC award
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings

At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings

From Tharoor to Sule: List of MPs suspended from LS

From Tharoor to Sule: List of MPs suspended from LS

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances