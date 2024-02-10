News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings among full-term govts

At 272, 17th LS sees lowest number of sittings among full-term govts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 10, 2024 23:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 17th Lok Sabha that came to an end on Saturday had the lowest number of sittings among the Lok Sabhas that had a full term of five years, data compiled by think tank PRS Legislative Research showed.

IMAGE: The special session of Parliament in the new building. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 17th Lok Sabha had 272 sittings altogether over its five-year tenure from 2019-2024.

According to PRS, the 16th Lok Sabha had 331 sittings, while the 15th and 14th Lok Sabha under the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government had 332 and 356 sittings respectively.

 

The 13th Lok Sabha had 356 sittings.

The highest number of sittings in any Lok Sabha was recorded during the first Lok Sabha, which in its tenure from 1952 to 1957 had 677 sittings.

The second and third Lok Sabhas had 581 and 578 sittings respectively.

The fourth Lok Sabha, which was dissolved a year ahead of its scheduled time, held 469 sittings, and the fifth Lok Sabha which completed its full tenure had 613 sittings.

The sixth Lok Sabha under the Janata Party alliance, which was in office from March 1977 to August 1979, had 267 sittings of Parliament.

The lowest number of sittings were under the 12th Lok Sabha, which could only hold 88 sittings before the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government fell after thirteen months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Here is how LS passed half of bills amid suspensions
Here is how LS passed half of bills amid suspensions
17th Lok Sabha may see slightly higher Muslim numbers
17th Lok Sabha may see slightly higher Muslim numbers
LS worked for 45 hours, RS for 31 in Budget Session
LS worked for 45 hours, RS for 31 in Budget Session
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle
Soccer PIX: Liverpool return to the top; City win
Soccer PIX: Liverpool return to the top; City win
17th LS decisions fulfil generational wait: Modi
17th LS decisions fulfil generational wait: Modi
Fans will be disappointed: Woakes on Kohli's absence
Fans will be disappointed: Woakes on Kohli's absence
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

17th LS decisions fulfil generational wait: Modi

17th LS decisions fulfil generational wait: Modi

27% MPs Have Studied Up To Class 12

27% MPs Have Studied Up To Class 12

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances