2 missiles, reported to be from Russia, land in Poland, killing 2

Two missiles landed in Polish territory on Tuesday, Sputnik news agency reported citing Polish media.

The Russian news agency said two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in Lublin Voivodeship on Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Two people were killed, and the police and the army are working at the scene of the incident, it added.

Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a meeting of the security council committee of the council of ministers after reports of missiles falling on their territory.

"The Prime Minister @MorawieckiM called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs," government spokesperson Piotr Muller tweeted.

Western media outlets said two stray rockets that landed in Polish territory came from Russia.

Poland is a signatory to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance.

Article 5 of the treaty says that if an armed attack occurs against one of the member-States, it shall be considered an attack against all members.

After reports emerged about Russian missiles falling on Polish territory, the United States stressed on the need to gather the facts of the situation before jumping to any conclusions about reports of missiles possibly hitting Poland.

"We want to deal with facts," Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said during a press briefing. "I think it's incumbent on all of us to get the facts before we start speculating or jumping to conclusions."

The Pentagon press secretary said the United States does not have information to corroborate reports of two Russian missiles landing within the territory of the NATO member amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. We don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Ryder said.

He further said that he was not going to speculate or get into hypotheticals on a possible response to the situation in Poland.