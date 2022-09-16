News
Modi, Putin meet in Samarkand, 1st since Ukraine war

Modi, Putin meet in Samarkand, 1st since Ukraine war

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 16, 2022 19:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Samarkand on Friday. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/Twitter

It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.

It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

 

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
