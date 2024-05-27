News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood samples of Porsche teen

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood samples of Porsche teen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 27, 2024 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pune police have arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital here for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: The Porsche car that hit a motorcycle at Kalyani Nagar in Pune, May 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

Those held have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, the official said.

 

The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager's father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pune car crash: Cops quiz teen's grandfather, 2 others
Pune car crash: Cops quiz teen's grandfather, 2 others
Pune mishap: Porsche car's registration yet to be done
Pune mishap: Porsche car's registration yet to be done
Drunk teen kills 2 with Porsche, asked to write essay
Drunk teen kills 2 with Porsche, asked to write essay
What Are Special Situation Funds?
What Are Special Situation Funds?
Million Dollar Starc Justifies Price Tag
Million Dollar Starc Justifies Price Tag
'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'
'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'
Bhaiyyaji Brings Audiences To Theatres
Bhaiyyaji Brings Audiences To Theatres
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Porsche teen's mother asks police to 'protect' her son

Porsche teen's mother asks police to 'protect' her son

Teen Porsche driver's father, 5 others sent to jail

Teen Porsche driver's father, 5 others sent to jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances