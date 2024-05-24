News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pune car crash: Police quiz teen's grandfather; driver may be made witness

Pune car crash: Police quiz teen's grandfather; driver may be made witness

Source: PTI
May 24, 2024 01:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pune police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in the city recently, while a forensic team examined the Porsche car involved in the accident. an official said.

IMAGE: The luxury car that hit a motorcycle killing two persons at Kalyani Nagar in Pune, May 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused teenager's one of the friends and the former's driver who were accompanying him in the car when the accident occurred in Kalyani Nagar area, were also questioned by the crime branch officials who are probing the case.

 

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the minor accused, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was sent to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

"The grandfather, one of the friends of the teenager who was with him in the car when the accident took place, and the driver were questioned today in connection with the car accident," a crime branch official said.

The police have already arrested the teenager's father, who is a prominent city-based builder.

While the minor's grandfather was being taken to confront his son at the police commissionerate, some reporters tried to ask him questions, following which a man accompanying him heckled and obstructed them.

It led to a heated exchange of words before the police intervened. It was a team of police personnel who whisked away the man inside a room to ensure that the situation did not escalate further.

The boy's grandfather and his son, who is already in police custody, were confronted as some facts related to the case needed to be corroborated, the official said.

"Since the luxury car is in the name of the realty firm owned by the Agarwals, the grandfather of the minor, who is one of the owners of the firm, was questioned in regards to the ownership of the car," he said.

A friend of the minor who was with him in the car was also questioned to verify and corroborate the sequence of events that took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he added.

The police, while seeking the custody of the minor's father, had told the court on Wednesday that as the juvenile wanted to drive the car, the driver called his employer (minor's father) and told him about his son's demand and it was his dad who told the driver to let his son drive the car.

The officer said that the driver may be presented in the court as a witness in the case.

Meanwhile, the cops are collecting CCTV footage of the entire route through which the car traversed - from residence to Cosie restaurant, then to Blak Club and from there to the accident spot, to see who was driving the car.

A forensic team also carried out an examination of the Porsche car which was involved in the accident.

"A team today conducted the examination of the car, which is in the possession of the Yerawada police station. We have already carried out the forensic examination of the spot and now the car has also been examined. The technical aspects such as GPS, the cameras around the car were examined," said another senior police officer, who is currently monitoring the investigation.

The police said that they have seized one phone belonging to the minor's father who is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni posted on X saying that the accident showed the Juvenile Justice Act needs to be reviewed as so-called minors like this boy are using the law to get away with serious crimes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Drunk teen's dad, hotel staff held in Porsche incident
Drunk teen's dad, hotel staff held in Porsche incident
After outcry, JJB cancels Porsche driver's bail
After outcry, JJB cancels Porsche driver's bail
Car crushes 2 in Pune; teen driver's dad to be booked
Car crushes 2 in Pune; teen driver's dad to be booked
Police suspect honey-trap in Bangla MP murder; 1 held
Police suspect honey-trap in Bangla MP murder; 1 held
58 LS seats, including 7 in Delhi, to vote on Saturday
58 LS seats, including 7 in Delhi, to vote on Saturday
Panghal in focus as boxers fight for Paris ticket
Panghal in focus as boxers fight for Paris ticket
Dombivli factory blast toll rises to 8; over 60 hurt
Dombivli factory blast toll rises to 8; over 60 hurt
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Porsche crash: Restaurants that served liquor sealed

Porsche crash: Restaurants that served liquor sealed

JJB took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings

JJB took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances