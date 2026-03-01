Odisha: Woman Hacked to Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion

A 62-year-old tribal woman was allegedly murdered in Odisha due to suspicions of witchcraft, highlighting the persistence of such beliefs in some regions.

A 62-year-old tribal woman was allegedly hacked to death by a villager who suspected her of practising witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Joba Tudu of village Kumbhirda under Bahalda Police Station.

Details of the Incident

"Jugu Marandi, 26, of the same village, killed Joba Tudu with a sharp weapon while she was sleeping in her house on Friday night. The accused suspected that she was practising witchcraft, which led to ailments of his father," said Birendra Senapati, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rairangpur.

After the incident, the accused surrendered before the police, said Senapati.

Police arrested him, and the body was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy at Rairangpur Sub Divisional Hospital, the SDPO added.