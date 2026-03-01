HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Odisha: Woman Hacked to Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Odisha: Woman Hacked to Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion

2 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 11:03 IST

A 62-year-old tribal woman was allegedly murdered in Odisha due to suspicions of witchcraft, highlighting the persistence of such beliefs in some regions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 62-year-old tribal woman in Odisha was allegedly murdered by a villager.
  • The accused suspected the woman of practicing witchcraft, which he believed caused his father's illness.
  • The incident occurred in Kumbhirda village under Bahalda Police Station in Mayurbhanj district.
  • The accused surrendered to the police after allegedly killing the woman with a sharp weapon.
  • Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is underway.

A 62-year-old tribal woman was allegedly hacked to death by a villager who suspected her of practising witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Joba Tudu of village Kumbhirda under Bahalda Police Station.

 

Details of the Incident

"Jugu Marandi, 26, of the same village, killed Joba Tudu with a sharp weapon while she was sleeping in her house on Friday night. The accused suspected that she was practising witchcraft, which led to ailments of his father," said Birendra Senapati, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rairangpur.

After the incident, the accused surrendered before the police, said Senapati.

Police arrested him, and the body was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy at Rairangpur Sub Divisional Hospital, the SDPO added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
