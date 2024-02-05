News
Rediff.com  » News » 1st group of Indian troops to be sent before March 10: Maldives Prez

1st group of Indian troops to be sent before March 10: Maldives Prez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 05, 2024 12:47 IST
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday said the first group of Indian military personnel will be sent back from the island nation before March 10, while the remaining Indians manning two aviation platforms will be withdrawn by May 10.

In his maiden address to Parliament, Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, said he believes a large majority of Maldivians support his administration with the expectation that they will remove foreign military presence from the country, and recover the lost oceanic territory.

He said his administration will not allow any State agreements that may compromise the country's sovereignty, The Edition newspaper reported.

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17, Muizzu formally requested India to withdraw 88 military personnel from his country by March 15, saying the Maldivian people have given him a "strong mandate" to make this request to New Delhi.

 

"Diplomatic discussions with other nations that the President can conduct are ongoing. We have officially requested India to remove its troops stationed in the Maldives. Deliberations on this issue are ongoing.

"As per the most recent discussions, military personnel on one of the three aviation platforms will be recalled before March 10, 2024. The military personnel on the remaining two platforms will also be recalled by May 10, 2024," Muizzu told Parliament.

After the latest round of bilateral talks, India said on February 2 that a "set of mutually workable solutions" was agreed upon with the Maldives for continuing the operations of Indian aviation platforms in the island nation. Currently, Indian military personnel are in the Maldives primarily to operate two helicopters and an aircraft that have carried out hundreds of medical evacuations and humanitarian missions.

The Indian platforms have been providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of the Maldives for the last few years.

The president said his administration would not do anything that could in any way compromise the nation's sovereignty.

He asserted that he would remain steadfast and not give in to any external pressures under any circumstances if it posed a risk to the country's independence and sovereignty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
