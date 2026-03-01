HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 15 Naxalites, Including Key Leader, Surrender in Chhattisgarh

15 Naxalites, Including Key Leader, Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 16:25 IST

In a major victory for security forces, fifteen Naxalites, including a high-ranking leader, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, signaling a weakening of Maoist influence in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Fifteen Naxalites, including a key leader, surrendered in Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh, dealing a blow to Maoist operations in the region.
  • The surrendered Naxalites belonged to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division and were active along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.
  • The Naxalites surrendered with a significant cache of weapons, including AK-47s and other rifles, highlighting the impact of the surrender.
  • Chhattisgarh has seen significant success in anti-Naxal operations, with hundreds of Maoists neutralized or surrendering in recent years.
  • The central government aims to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, indicating a focused effort to address the issue.

Fifteen Naxalites, including Special Zonal Committee-level member Vikas, surrendered before security personnel in Mahasamund district on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.

According to police, the surrendered cadres, including nine women, belonged to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of Maoists and were active along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

 

Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, termed the development as a significant step under the state government's rehabilitation policy.

"Today's rehabilitation is very important. Fifteen Naxalites from the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division have surrendered. Only 15 members were left in this division, and all of them have now laid down arms," he told reporters in Raipur.

Among those who surrendered was Vikas, a Special Zonal Committee-level member. He was serving as the secretary of the West Sub-Zonal wing of the Maoist organisation.

The surrendered cadres included six men and nine women. They turned themselves in with a cache of weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two INSAS rifles and three .303 rifles, Sharma said.

Officials said that the group had established contact with security forces on Wednesday night, prior to formally surrendering.

Impact of Anti-Naxal Operations

According to officials, in the last two years, 532 Maoists were neutralised, more than 2,700 have surrendered, and as many as 2,000 were arrested in Chhattisgarh.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimeterror&Militancy

RELATED STORIES

Security Forces Unearth Maoist Cache in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Unearth Maoist Cache in Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist commander Devji carrying Rs 1 crore bounty surrenders
Top Maoist commander Devji carrying Rs 1 crore bounty surrenders
Maoist Leader Kills Commander Over Surrender Plot
Maoist Leader Kills Commander Over Surrender Plot
Manipur Police Nab Three Militants in Extortion Crackdown
Manipur Police Nab Three Militants in Extortion Crackdown
Two More Stranded Odisha Workers Return from Thailand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO