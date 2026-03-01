HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Austin Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Several Injured

Austin Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Several Injured

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 20:23 IST

x

A tragic shooting in Austin, Texas, at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden has left three dead and several injured, prompting an FBI investigation into the motive behind the gun violence.

Key Points

  • A shooting at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, resulted in three fatalities, including the gunman, and at least 14 injuries.
  • The Austin Police Department responded quickly and fatally shot the suspect at the scene.
  • The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting in the investigation, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.
  • Austin, known as "Silicon Hills," has a large Indian American population, and authorities are checking for any Indian nationals among the casualties.

A shooting at a popular nightlife venue in downtown Austin, Texas, left three people dead, including the gunman, and at least 14 others injured early Sunday, according to US authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:59 am local time at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street, a busy entertainment district frequented by students and young professionals working in the city's technology sector.

 

Police said a male suspect opened fire using a long rifle and a handgun. Officers from the Austin Police Department responded within a minute of the first emergency call and fatally shot the suspect at the scene.

Two civilians and the gunman were confirmed dead. Of the 14 injured, three were reported to be in critical condition at local hospitals.

Investigation into Austin Shooting

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation. Authorities said the motive for the attack remains unknown and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Austin's Indian American Community

Austin, often referred to as "Silicon Hills", has a large Indian American population, including thousands of professionals and students of Indian origin, particularly at the University of Texas at Austin and thousands of employees at Tesla, Facebook, Apple, and Google.

The Consulate General of India in Houston said there was no immediate confirmation of Indian nationals among the casualties.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the rapid police response helped prevent further loss of life. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Seema Hakhu Kachru in Austin, Texas, USA
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Student Killed in Aligarh College Shooting
Student Killed in Aligarh College Shooting
Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar
YouTuber Murdered in Bhubaneswar; Three Arrested
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO