17 Oppn parties attend Mamata's meet on Prez poll; AAP, TRS, BJD skip

A crucial meeting of opposition parties convened by Mamata Banerjee to build consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the presidential election began in Delhi on Wednesday with leaders of at least 17 parties in attendance.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee with NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. NCP leader Praful Patel is also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

Leaders of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties attended the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress supremo, while the Aam Aadmi Party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal skipped it.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Communist Party of India-Marxist–Leninist, the National Conference, the People's Democratic Party, the Janata Dal-Secular, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha attended the meeting, which took place on a day the nomination for the presidential election began.

Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel of the NCP, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala of the Congress, H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD-S, Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference were among the prominent leaders in the meeting.

The Shiromani Akali Dal skipped the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital, besides the Aam Aadmi Party, the TRS and the BJD.

The meeting began at 3 pm.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week invited leaders of 19 political parties, including seven chief ministers, for a meeting in the national capital to produce a “confluence of opposition voices” for the election on July 18.

A day ahead of the meeting, Banerjee and Left party leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence separately to try and convince him to be the common opposition candidate for the top constitutional post.

With numbers on its side -- the ruling NDA has about half the votes of the electoral college -- and the possible support of fence-sitters like the BJD, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and YSRCP, the NDA candidate will likely sail through the contest.