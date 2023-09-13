News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 16-yr-old NEET aspirant hangs herself to death in Kota, 23rd suicide this year

16-yr-old NEET aspirant hangs herself to death in Kota, 23rd suicide this year

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Less than six months after she moved to Kota to prepare for medical entrance exam NEET, a 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Ranchi allegedly hanged herself to death in her hostel room, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to official figures, Richa Sinha became the 23rd student who committed suicide in Kota this year, the highest ever for the country's coaching hub. Last year, the figure was 15.

"The police received information about Sinha's death around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from the private hospital where she was taken," said Amar Chand, an assistant sub-inspector at the Vigyan Nagar police station.

 

Chand added that no suicide note was recovered from her room and the police are investigating the reason behind the alleged suicide. The body has been sent to MBS Hospital for post-mortem.

Hostel warden Archana Rajawat said the student complained about being unwell last night and was given medicines. "Earlier, there were no signs of stress. She used to gel well with her friends, eat meals on time," she said.

Over 2.5 lakh students come to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

This year has seen the highest number of student suicides -- 23 so far -- with two ending their lives in a gap of a few hours on August 27.

Packed schedules, cut-throat competition, constant pressure to do better, the burden of parents' expectations and homesickness are among the common struggles of the students here, according to those working there.

With the record spike in such incidents, the administration has taken several steps including mandating installation of an anti-hanging device in fans and ordering coaching institutes to not take any exam for two months.

This is how the anti-hanging device works: If an object weighing more than 20 kg is hung from the fan, the spring attached to it expands, making it impossible for someone to commit suicide by this method. Simultaneously, a siren goes off.

"Anti-suicide nets" are also being installed in balconies and lobbies of hostels in  Kota to prevent students from taking any extreme step.

Hostel owners said such steps to make their premises "suicide proof" are crucial to avoid tragic incidents.

Asked about whether such measures in hostels and PG accommodations can help address the larger issue of stress, Deputy Commissioner O P Bunkar told PTI, "We are taking several measures, right from routine psychological tests of children to effective communication with parents."

"However, measures like spring-loaded fans can be helpful in foiling any attempt being made in the heat of the moment by a student. Once that attempt is unsuccessful, students can be counselled and other measures can be implemented too," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kota hostels making balconies, lobbies 'suicide proof'
Kota hostels making balconies, lobbies 'suicide proof'
Kota to go in for suicide-proof ceiling fans
Kota to go in for "suicide-proof" ceiling fans
Cops turn counsellors in Kota to prevent suicides
Cops turn counsellors in Kota to prevent suicides
Relief for CCD; NCLATjunks insolvency proceedings
Relief for CCD; NCLATjunks insolvency proceedings
Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup
Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup
2 Army officers, cop critically injured in JK gunfight
2 Army officers, cop critically injured in JK gunfight
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kota Factory: The Parents Problem

Kota Factory: The Parents Problem

Families move in with Kota students as suicides mount

Families move in with Kota students as suicides mount

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances