HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 15-year-old hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha

15-year-old hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 21:47 IST

x

A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by four persons, including her two hockey coaches, in Odisha's Jajpur district, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Though the incident occurred on July 3 evening, it came to the fore after the victim filed a complaint at Jajpur town police station on Monday, the police said.

Acting on the complaint, Jajpur town police have detained four persons, including the two hockey coaches, for their alleged involvement in the incident, a police officer said.

 

According to the complaint, the minor has been undergoing training at the Jajpur hockey stadium in the district headquarters town for the past two years.

On July 3 evening, when the girl was going home, her coach and his two associates allegedly abducted her from the street, took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her, the complaint said.

The perpetrators of the crime had allegedly threatened to murder the victim if she revealed the incident to anyone, the complaint alleged.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and section 6 (rape) of the POCSO Act.

The survivor's statement has been recorded before the district court, and legal proceedings are underway, the police officer said.

Jajpur superintendent of police Yash Pratap Shrimal said, "Four persons have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi
Odisha girl, set on fire by 3 men, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi
Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat
Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat
Braving trauma, Kolkata rape survivor student appears for exams
Braving trauma, Kolkata rape survivor student appears for exams
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies
Odisha Cong student leader arrested for raping 19-year-old woamn
Odisha Cong student leader arrested for raping 19-year-old woamn

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 2

Heard These 10 Geeta Dutt Classics?

webstory image 3

Air Fryer Potato Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Massive landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra3:37

Massive landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai residence2:27

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai...

Manipur's traditional flavours get a modern twist2:51

Manipur's traditional flavours get a modern twist

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD