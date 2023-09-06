News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 IIT-Mandi students suspended, action against 62 for ragging juniors

10 IIT-Mandi students suspended, action against 62 for ragging juniors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 06, 2023 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi on Wednesday suspended 10 students, including office-bearers of the student body, and initiated disciplinary action against 62 others for allegedly ragging their juniors during a recent event, according to officials.

IMAGE: A view of Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi. Photograph: Courtesy IIT-Mandi online

The disciplinary action taken against the students includes fines ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 and community service of 20 to 60 hours, according to the extent of their involvement in the incident, they said.

 

Three office-bearers of the institute's student body are among the 10 students who have been suspended from academics and hostel till December 2023.

The action came after the first-year students, in anonymous complaints to the authorities, alleged that during an introductory event, they were ragged by the seniors.

"Recently, an incident of ragging came to the institute's notice. It was found that some B Tech students were involved in ragging freshers. Disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students involved in the incident," a statement issued by the institute said.

"IIT Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented on campus," it added.

According to reports, the first-year students, in anonymous complaints to the authorities, alleged that during an introductory event, some seniors shouted and made them stand in corners. The incident took place last month on August 11.

The incident comes weeks after a 17-year-old Jadavpur University student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of a hostel. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

A panel set up by the university to probe the death of the student on Tuesday confirmed that he was subjected to severe ragging and recommended punitive action against those who were involved in the crime.

Ragging is a criminal offence and the University Grants Commission has framed regulations on curbing the menace in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging.
The UGC in 2009 notified "Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions" that are mandatory for all universities and institutions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ragging? Bengal student falls from hostel, dies
Ragging? Bengal student falls from hostel, dies
Ragging in Hyderabad business school: 8 students held
Ragging in Hyderabad business school: 8 students held
What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured
What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured
'Media can't decide how long Kohli, Rohit will play'
'Media can't decide how long Kohli, Rohit will play'
Dahi Handi Images To Warm Your Heart
Dahi Handi Images To Warm Your Heart
M-cap of BSE cos reach fresh peak of Rs 317.33 lakh cr
M-cap of BSE cos reach fresh peak of Rs 317.33 lakh cr
For G20 summit, Modi has dos and don'ts for ministers
For G20 summit, Modi has dos and don'ts for ministers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2nd autopsy finds IIT Kharagpur student was murdered

2nd autopsy finds IIT Kharagpur student was murdered

'Make caste discrimination in universities a crime'

'Make caste discrimination in universities a crime'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances