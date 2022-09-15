News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 130 Indian Americans appointed to key positions in Biden admin

130 Indian Americans appointed to key positions in Biden admin

By Lalit K Jha
September 15, 2022 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

United States President Joe Biden has appointed 130 Indian-Americans to key positions in his administration so far, a senior White House official has said, the best representation from the community that makes up around one per cent of the American population.

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Reuters

Representing the Biden administration at an event to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' at the US Capitol, Raj Panjabi, who is currently serving as Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefence on the White House National Security Council, read out a list of top Indian Americans in the US Government.

Panjabi said that US President Biden has appointed 130 Indian Americans in his administration.

“This is something to be proud of,” he said in his address to Indian Americans.

As many as 75 Indian American organisations have come together to observe the historic milestone of India's journey after 1947.

Prominent among these organisations include US India Relationship Council, Sewa International, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, GOPIO Silicon Valley, US India Friendship Council, and Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.

The theme for Wednesday's celebration was “Stronger Together: US-India Partnership.” “I'm proud to be part of an administration that is committed to diversity and building a government with leaders who look like and represent America,” Panjabi said.

 

President Biden in his Independence Day message this year noted, that as people around the world, including nearly four million Indian Americans, celebrated the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the US joined the people of India to honour its democratic journey guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and nonviolence, Panjabi said.

“He said India and the United States are indispensable partners and the US India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity,” Panjabi said.

“In both India and America, the dreams of freedom and dignity could have been crushed. But today because of the efforts of those who fought for freedom, the dream of America, and the dream of India is alive. It remains alive in our shared work as President Biden said to continue to promote freedom and dignity and it remains alive I believe in every one of you,” he added.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, member of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders said, "India US relationship has been deepening in several past years."

According to the list prepared by Indiaspora, more than 40 Indian-Americans have been elected to various offices across the country.

Four are in the House of Representatives -- Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal. This includes four mayors.

Led by Indian-Americans Sunder Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, there are over two dozen Indian-Americans heading US companies. Among others include Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Vivek Lall of General Atomics, Punit Renjen of Deloitte, and Raj Subramaniam of FedEx.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian-American behind Biden's inaugural address
Indian-American behind Biden's inaugural address
'South Asians voted overwhelmingly against Trump'
'South Asians voted overwhelmingly against Trump'
US there for India, we are ready and able: Biden admn
US there for India, we are ready and able: Biden admn
India-Pakistan T20 World Cup tickets SOLD OUT
India-Pakistan T20 World Cup tickets SOLD OUT
Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple in Canada
Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple in Canada
Why Doctors Stopped Being Gods
Why Doctors Stopped Being Gods
Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf passes away
Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf passes away
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Indian Americans professional at creating problems'

'Indian Americans professional at creating problems'

Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden

Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances