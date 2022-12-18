News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 13 Telangana PCC members quit posts as infighting heats up in state Cong

13 Telangana PCC members quit posts as infighting heats up in state Cong

Source: PTI
December 18, 2022 22:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The intra-party wrangling in Telangana Congress appears to have intensified with as many as 13 Pradesh Congress Committee members resigning from their respective posts on Sunday, protesting the remarks of some senior leaders that those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties got prominence.

The 13 members include, sitting Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy.

 

Former deputy chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday, in an apparent reference to some of the former Telugu Desam Party leaders who joined the Congress, sought to know what message would it give to "original Congress activists" if those who "migrated" to the Congress from other parties got prominence.

He was flanked by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki

Goud and party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy (known as Jagga Reddy) when he made the comments.
The dissatisfaction of these leaders is seen as directed towards State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Revanth Reddy without directly responding to reporters' queries on the internal bickering, said the party high command will look into all the issues.

As per the AICC instructions the party leaders from village to the state level will undertake 'Padayatra' from January 26 in Telangana highlighting the 'failures' of the state and central governments, he said.

Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao headed government stole valuable information from 'Congress' War Room.'

He said all the party leaders and workers will strive to bring Congress to power in the state.

Addressing reporters here, former MLA E Anil made an appeal to 'senior leaders' to work together and bring the party back to power in the state.

He added that everybody has respect for seniors in the party.

However, Anil took exception to the description of some party leaders as "migrants."

He urged the senior leaders to put up a united fight against the governments (BRS in Telangana and BJP at the Centre).

After the Congress' poor performance in the recent bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency, the party's state unit has been faced with infighting as several party leaders recently expressed dissatisfaction over the jumbo PCC committees announced sometime back.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jagan's mother quits YSR Congress to go with daughter
Jagan's mother quits YSR Congress to go with daughter
KCR: From obscure Congress foot soldier to mascot of Telangana pride
KCR: From obscure Congress foot soldier to mascot of Telangana pride
BJP, Congress, TRS step up poll campaign in Telangana
BJP, Congress, TRS step up poll campaign in Telangana
FIFA WC FINAL PIX: Argentina vs France
FIFA WC FINAL PIX: Argentina vs France
Kamal Haasan to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Dec 24
Kamal Haasan to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Dec 24
FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony
FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony
Police officers not required to do moral policing: SC
Police officers not required to do moral policing: SC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Only Congress can defeat Congress in Punjab: Sidhu

Only Congress can defeat Congress in Punjab: Sidhu

Raj Congress fully united, disunity in BJP: Pilot

Raj Congress fully united, disunity in BJP: Pilot

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances