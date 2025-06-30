₹120 Crore Spent on Yoga Day 2025

The Government of India spent a staggering ₹120 crore (₹1.2 billion) on the International Yoga Day 2025 celebrations, nearly three times the previous year's expenditure of ₹43.2 crore (₹432 million)_, according to data disclosed through a Right to Information request filed by activist Ajay Bose.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on R K Beach in Visakhapatnam, June 21, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

The ministry of AYUSH revealed the figures in response to Bose's application.

"International Yoga Day is just for one day. No one talks about yoga for the rest of the year, yet we spent ₹120 crore. That's an enormous amount. It could be better spent on the poor," Bose told this correspondent.

When I pointed out that International Yoga Day has led to an upsurge in India's soft power, with the world coming together on the day to uphold the Indian spiritual practice, Bose was blunt.

"What is the point of that fame when 80 crore Indians go hungry every day? That's not my claim -- it's the Government of India's own data. They are giving free rations to 80 crore citizens."

Introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in 2014, International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21.

Since its inception, the event has grown into a global celebration with participation from ministers, state governments, Indian embassies and communities worldwide.

This year, the main event in New Delhi was held at Kartavya Path, featuring participation from over 100 international delegations, a record-breaking public turnout, and high-tech drone displays.

Additional celebrations were conducted across tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country by ministers, which were supported by extensive digital campaigns and large-scale logistics -- factors believed to have contributed to the higher costs compared to last year.