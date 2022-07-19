News
12 Sena MPs meet LS speaker, demand change of floor leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 19, 2022 16:22 IST
Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, met Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday and requested him to change the party's floor leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

IMAGE: Twelve Shiv Sena MPs meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

The rebel Shiv Sena MPs met Birla a day after the party's floor leader, Vinayak Raut, gave a letter to the speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.

 

"Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena met Speaker Om Birla and requested him to appoint Rahul Shewale in place of Vinayak Raut as the party's floor leader," Hemant Godse, one of the 12 MPs of the Shinde faction who met Birla, said.

Raut, in his letter submitted to the speaker on Monday night, had made it clear that he was the "duly appointed" leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
