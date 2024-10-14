News
Home  » News » 1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP's Bahraich

1 killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP's Bahraich

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2024 12:00 IST
Police have booked a man and detained around 30 people in connection with the communal violence that broke out in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich and led to the death of a 22-year-old, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: The violence was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while the procession was passing through the area. Photograph: X

The face-off occurred on Sunday in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through. Around half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said 25-30 people have been detained and efforts are on to bring normalcy in the areas affected by disturbance.

She added that an adequate police force has been deployed.

"All anarchist elements will be identified," Shukla said, adding that stringent action would be taken against them.

 

The SP said a case has been registered against a person identified as Salman. Gunshots were fired from his house, which also functions as a shop.

Identities of those involved in the incident are being ascertained and some suspects have been detained, she said.

Sunday's violence was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while the procession was passing through the area.

Ram Gopal Mishra of Rehua Mansoor village was walking in the procession when he suffered a bullet wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.

The area was fraught with communal tension after the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the violence and directed the administration to communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersions done on time.

He also directed police to deploy personnel at the immersion sites.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
