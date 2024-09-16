News
Rediff.com  » News » Mangaluru tensed after stones pelted on 2 places of worship

Mangaluru tensed after stones pelted on 2 places of worship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 16, 2024 12:24 IST
Tension prevailed in Katipalla town and BC road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday after incidents of stone-pelting on two places of worship and clashes between two groups, police said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incidents of stone pelting at Katipalla town in Mangaluru taulk took place on late Sunday night, but due to quick action, the situation came under control and no untoward incidents were reported in the area. Window panes of the place of worship were shattered, they said.

According to police, the alleged stone pelters came on two bikes and sped off. Following the incident, heavy police deployment has been put in place.

 

In Buntwal taluk's BC road town, abutting National Highway 75, tension prevailed on Monday morning following an exchange of provocative statements between two groups on social media platforms.

Following this, the Dakshina Kannada district police said they have beefed up vigils right from Uppinangady on the eastern side of Buntwal and Panemangaluru on the western side.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for making provocative statements.

The Mangaluru police, who have been constantly monitoring the social media platforms, are taking action against those who make provocative statements. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has already given a warning about this.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
