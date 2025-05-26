South Mumbai records over 250 mm rainfall in just 13 hours

South Mumbai recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with over 250 mm in just 13 hours ending at 11 am on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: A road is severely waterlogged following heavy rainfall, at Dadar Hindmata in Mumbai, May 26, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Nariman Point received the highest rainfall at 252 mm, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm) between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26.

The intense spell was accompanied by a high tide of 4.75 metres at 11.24 am.

Parts of south Mumbai, including Flora Fountain, Oval Maidan, Mantralaya, Churchgate Station, and CSMT, which rarely get flooded, also reported waterlogging on Monday morning.

The heavy downpours flooded several low-lying areas, including Hindmata, King Circle, Dadar TT, Kings Circle, Parel TT, Kalachowki, and JJ Marg, leading to diversions and delays in BEST bus services.

As per the figures released by the civic body, the city's suburban areas received less rainfall than south Mumbai.

The suburban services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were also disrupted due to heavy waterlogging on tracks. CSMT to Wadala Road services were suspended from 10.25 am to 11.30 am due to flooding near Masjid station.

Swapnil Nila, CR's chief public relations officer, said water rose 8 inches above the track level between Masjid and Sandhurst Road station, prompting them to halt train operations on the Harbour line.

Hiren Meena, divisional railway manager of the Mumbai division of Central Railway, blamed the civic body of Mumbai for the inundated railway tracks.

Train services are affected due to: Heavy rain in the Mumbai region and overflow of BMC drainage lines High tide causing waterlogging on railway lines. Efforts are being made to coordinate with BMC Corporation to resolve the issue,

Meena wrote on his official X account.

Western Railway's suburban services were also hit after tree branches fell on tracks and power supply disruptions occurred between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations.

At least five incidents of partial house collapses and 32 instances of tree falls were reported, though no injuries were recorded. A portion of the Haji Kasam building in Mahim gave away after which two residents were rescued from there, the BMC said.

In a release in the evening, BMC said the entire civic machinery was in the field in the wake of the record rain. Around 6,000 officials and employees were on the field across the city, it said. Civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is monitoring the situation from the disaster control room, it said.

BMC said it has deployed 417 pumps for quicker removal of water from low-lying areas in the metropolis. The Mumbai fire brigade is prepared to face any situation, and it has also been coordinating with the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), the release said.

The civic body also appealed to the citizens not to believe rumours and rely only on authentic sources of information or contact the 1916 helpline, if necessary.