HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Researcher killed by neighbour during fight over parking in Mohali

Researcher killed by neighbour during fight over parking in Mohali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 12:48 IST

x

A Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) researcher died after he was pushed to the ground following heated exchanges with his neighbour over a parking dispute in Mohali, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Abhishek Swarnkar was parking his motorbike and his neighbour Monty (26) objected to it.

Soon a heated argument ensued following which Monty allegedly pushed Swarnkar (39) and he fell on the road.

Monty then charges at the researcher who is still on the ground but is quickly pulled away, according to CCTV footage of the incident.

 

The video shows the scientist first standing up with help from those around but collapsed again.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The accused took the victim to the hospital, they added.

Police said Swarnkar was undergoing dialysis as he was suffering from a kidney problem.

He hailed from Jharkhand and was staying in a rented accommodation in Mohali with his parents. He was a researcher at IISER, Mohali.

Mohali Police Station Phase-11 Station House Officer Gagandeep Singh said a case under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

Police said the accused was absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bengal woman killed in attempt to escape boozers
Bengal woman killed in attempt to escape boozers
Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead
Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead
Unpaid Rs 15 crore loan led to Kolkata triple murder
Unpaid Rs 15 crore loan led to Kolkata triple murder
Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds
Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds
Kerala mass murdererer who killed 5 was on drugs?
Kerala mass murdererer who killed 5 was on drugs?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

HOLI: 7 Songs You Must Listen To!

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Kareena-Saif jet off for Holi vacation0:39

Kareena-Saif jet off for Holi vacation

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises3:20

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for Rs 50,000 per kg!2:26

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD