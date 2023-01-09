News
1 crore government posts are lying vacant: BJP MP

1 crore government posts are lying vacant: BJP MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2023 13:09 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi has asked sugar mills to clear dues they owe to farmers or be ready to face protests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

At a public function in Arsiaboj village in Baheri assembly segment, which falls under his parliamentary constituency of Pilibhit, Gandhi said if sugar mills don't start paying dues to farmers immediately, a protest meet by cane-growers will be organised at their gates.

He named two sugar mills in particular.

He also raised questions over the unemployment scenario in the country.

 

"One crore government posts are lying vacant, the government should fill these posts. We are ready to help," he said.

The farmers also told the MP that stray animals were harming their crops.

Gandhi responded by saying the government and the administration should solve this problem soon.

He also said he was getting many complaints of police torture.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
