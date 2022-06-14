News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In 'mission mode', Modi orders 10 lakh govt recruitments in 1.5 years

In 'mission mode', Modi orders 10 lakh govt recruitments in 1.5 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 14, 2022 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

 

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Modi wants to do away with permanent govt jobs'
'Modi wants to do away with permanent govt jobs'
'Unemployment is unprecedented'
'Unemployment is unprecedented'
Middle Class STOPPED GROWING Under Modi
Middle Class STOPPED GROWING Under Modi
Meet Kajal Aggarwal's BABY
Meet Kajal Aggarwal's BABY
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day
Sanaya's Tips: How To Flirt With Prints
Sanaya's Tips: How To Flirt With Prints
Holders France crash out of Nations League
Holders France crash out of Nations League
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Govt doesn't believe unemployment is a problem'

'Govt doesn't believe unemployment is a problem'

'What kind of jobs are you talking about?'

'What kind of jobs are you talking about?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances