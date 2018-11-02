'There is desperation among anti-nationals'

November 02, 2018 13:05 IST

'Both Hindu and Muslim communities live in Kishtwar and attempts are being made to disturb this equation.'

By killing the state BJP secretary and his brother, the aim is to hot up the communal situation and revive militancy in an area which has remained peaceful,' says Sunil Sharma, Kishtwar's BJP MLA.

Policemen pay tribute to colleagues martyred in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir in July. Kindly note that the photograph has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Kishtwar is a very sensitive district both from a communal and militancy perspective. Incidents have happened here in the past, but in the last 8 to 10 years, this area had remained peaceful. That has been shattered now with the killings.

Ever since militants have upped the ante in Kashmir, attempts have been made to disturb this area which comprises the three districts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban.

There are reasons for this:

Both Hindu and Muslim communities live here and attempts are being made to disturb this equation.

Thursday's killings is part of this greater design. Anil Parihar was the BJP state secretary and a bold and well-known leader. By targeting him, the aim is to hot up the communal situation and revive militancy.

The incident has to be taken very seriously. The terrorists must have been tracking them, they lay in wait and shot them at point blank range at night.

Municipal elections are later this month and there is desperation among anti-national organisations. This is making them take these violent steps.

These kind of killings demoralise citizens and the environment. It encourages anti-social and anti-national forces.

If they are not reined in and retaliated to, they will not be contained and get encouraged.

I feel they have to be replied to in the same manner and the same language.

If we lose time in responding to them, they will gain more strength.

All the groups in the area who instigate them and are working to create new modules should be arrested. It is very important to create a deterrence.

Anil Parihar's death is a big loss to nationalist forces in this area. He was a pillar of the BJP in these three backward districts.

Law and order has deteriorated and militants have upped the ante. The central government is determinedly tackling the militancy, every day militants are being eliminated, but I think greater steps need to be taken, in view of these killings, so that militancy can be finished and peace can come to Kashmir.

The community that has lost its sons is maintaining calm. Kishtwar is seeing a flag march by the army. Curfew is in place.

Sunil Sharma spoke to Rediff.com's Archana Masih after paying his respects to the late Anil Parihar on Friday morning.