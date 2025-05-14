HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23

May 14, 2025 12:34 IST

Pakistan on Wednesday handed over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said.

IMAGE: BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, was handed over to India at the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, on Wednesday. Photograph: BSF

The constable was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at 10.30 am.

The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, a BSF spokesperson said.

Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

The family members of Shaw in Rishra in West Bengal expressed immense relief and gratitude to the central government and BSF authorities for securing his return.

"We are very happy today. We thank the central government and the BSF authorities for their efforts in safely bringing him back. The past two weeks have been filled with sleepless nights and uncertainty for us. We were constantly worried about his well-being," a family member of Shaw told reporters.

"We are now eagerly waiting to speak to him and see him in person. Our prayers have finally been answered," he said.

