Shivshankar Menon: 'Pakistan's Insider Threat Is Serious'

'Pakistan's is the only military-controlled nuclear weapons programme in the world.'

'As people get radicalised, the risk of a brigadier or pilot taking matters into their own hands is a real concern.'

IMAGE: The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully tests the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni P off the coast of Odisha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nuclear weapons are meant to prevent use, coercion, or blackmail -- not for battlefield advantage.

The decision to maintain a moratorium on nuclear testing has been driven primarily by scientific confidence rather than international pressure.

A critical distinction in India's thinking lies between its own strategic systems and the destabilising nature of tactical nuclear weapons.

Shivshankar Menon has had a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service -- as ambassador to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Israel and China.

He was foreign secretary and later national security advisor to the government of India. He has had a long association with the Indian nuclear programme.

"There is a dangerous frivolity in public discourse now, with people saying 'nuke them' without understanding that you cannot contain the effects within a neighbor's boundaries," Ambassador Menon tells Shivanand Kanavi in the concluding segment of a two-part interview:

Part 1 of the Interview: 'Pakistan Threatened India With Nuclear Weapons Three Times Before 1998'

On the doctrine, India and China are the only two countries with a declared No First Use (NFU) policy.

What was the logic behind ours?

We stated that our arsenal is primarily to prevent nuclear threats, blackmail, or use against us. We are not going to use it to compensate for conventional inferiority or against asymmetric threats like terrorism. It's meant for other nuclear weapon states.

Therefore, No First Use makes sense. It indicates our posture and the circumstances under which we would use them. Since we have been subjected to nuclear threats -- like the USS Enterprise in 1971 -- the weapons are to deal with that.

The doctrine is a logical whole; if you change one bit, like NFU, you have to change the posture and force structure. However we keep it under review.

What about the moratorium on testing? Was that based on scientific advice or international acceptability?

It was based on scientific advice that we could further develop the programme without testing. When it comes to national security, you can't base your decision on what other countries like.

The moratorium was not part of the nuclear deal with US. It was a unilateral declaration we reiterated. The US has a policy to cease cooperation if we test, and we have the right to test if our national security requires it.

The deal was structured to ensure fuel supply and reprocessing rights to prevent a repeat of the Tarapur situation.

On the admission of India into Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG): Now that we have a waiver, do we really need to become a member?

Frankly, I don't see any big gain from membership apart from an ego boost. The waiver gives us a license to cooperate with anyone who wants to cooperate with us. That's all we need.

If we want to export reactors, we are free to do so under our own restrictive policy.

Chasing NSG membership, especially when China is blocking it, gives them a lever and doesn't suit us.

It makes no sense. We should engage, be a player in nuclear commerce, and these things may follow. Chasing status is the wrong way around.

IMAGE: A view of India's first indigenously developed 700-megawatt electric nuclear power reactor that has been established at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station. Photograph: ANI Photo

One issue that is often discussed is about Pakistani tactical nuclear weapons and thereby decentralising command and control. Doesn't that same logic apply to our nuclear submarines?

Obviously, on a submarine, the weapons are either mated or not. It is a more complicated problem than with land-based or air-delivered weapons, but it is a problem that other countries have solved with technical means.

There will still be central command and control. There are protocols and technical fixes to ensure this.

While no one can give a 100% guarantee, every possible measure is taken to prevent anything from going wrong. For me, that provides a very high level of assurance.

Tactical weapons are a different and more destabilising problem because command and control often has to be delegated to a much lower level, especially if you're talking about nuclear artillery shells.

This is particularly dangerous in our situation, where launch warning times are very short and we lack a robust early warning system.

;Our reliance must be on deterrence and other means'

This leads to the issue of ballistic missile defence (BMD). With Pakistan, the ranges are so short that a 100% effective BMD seems impossible.

That's correct. At these ranges, there is no foolproof ballistic missile defence. Therefore, our reliance must be on deterrence and other means.

There is a dangerous frivolity in public discourse now, with people saying 'nuke them' without understanding that you cannot contain the effects within a neighbor's boundaries.

People need to be educated so that these weapons are not talked about lightly.

On India's command and control structure, has it been published? Who has the authority to order a launch?

The broad structure is known. There is a Nuclear Command Authority with a political council, chaired by the prime minister. But I don't know how much of the detailed procedure has been or should be published.

The idea of a 'button' is a popular simplification. The reality is a rigorous process designed to prevent any madman from starting a nuclear war.

In Pakistan, however, the insider threat is serious. It is the only military-controlled nuclear weapons programme in the world.

The Strategic Plans Division controls everything. As people get radicalised, the risk of a brigadier or pilot taking matters into their own hands is a real concern.

IMAGE: The Kalvari submarine in the high seas. Photograph: ANI Photo

There's a technical debate about our thermonuclear test in 1998, with scientists like P K Iyengar and others claiming it was not a full success.

How does one reconcile that with the official statement?

There is a point beyond which this debate is like asking how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. The relevant question is not about the exact yield of one test in a series, but about credible and effective deterrence.

Do we have workable, deliverable weapons that create a credible deterrent? The scientific establishment that is responsible for the programme, from Dr R Chidambaram to Dr Anil Kakodkar, has been clear that we do.

We must be wary of getting into an arms race or pursuing overkill. We have resource constraints.

Our doctrine is based on assured retaliation, not on matching other countries warhead for warhead or megaton for megaton. The goal is deterrence, and that has been achieved.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff