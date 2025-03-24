'Rhea Took Zero Money From Sushant Singh Rajput'

'Sushant Singh Rajput threw Rhea Chakraborty out of his house six days before he died.'

IMAGE: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty in happier times. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

The Central Bureau of Investigation has closed the case in the death by suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI had taken over the case from the Bihar police which had registered an abetment to suicide case on a complaint filed by Sushant's father, K K Singh.

The CBI submitted its findings before a special court, which will now decide whether to accept the report or order a further probe.

The CBI had recorded the statement of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend, and others in his close circle over his death by suicide.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment on June 14, 2020.

During the course of the investigation, some news television channels had declared Rhea of guilty of murdering Sushant Singh Rajput and accused her of being a gold-digger.

Rhea, who declared her innocence in the matter all along, had to spend 27 days in jail before getting bail.

She was vindicated last week when the CBI filed a closure report in the case.

"The investigation was done by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and there is not a single entry from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account to Rhea's bank account," Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com after the CBI filed a closure report in the case.

When everyone was gunning for Rhea you stood by her and believed in her innocence. What made you believe in her?

Rhea left Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 8, 2020. And Sushant committed suicide on June 14, 2020. In the gap of these six days, from June 8 to June 14, there was no contact between Rhea and Sushant. She also blocked him on the phone.

When did she block Sushant Singh Rajput on the phone?

The moment she was thrown out of the house by Sushant on June 8, 2020.

Why was Rhea thrown out of the house by Sushant? Did you ask her?

Yes, she complained to doctors about Sushant's drug habits in spite of the fact that he was on medication.

Sushant didn't like it when Rhea complained about him taking drugs to the doctors. As a result of this he threw her out of his house.

Rhea felt insulted because all she was doing was to protect Sushant and he still decided to throw her out of the house. Therefore, Rhea blocked Sushant and felt there was no point in dealing with such a person.

But public sympathy was and is still with him.

I am not concerned about public sympathy towards him. He may have been a good actor, and I cannot comment anything more than that.

What about the allegations that Rhea took money from Sushant Singh Rajput running into lakhs of rupees and blew it all up on shopping and other stuff?

The investigation was done by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and there is not a single entry from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account to Rhea's bank account. On the contrary she returned all the money which Sushant spent on a salon for her.

She is a self-respecting woman and there is no question of her taking money from Sushant.

Did she take any loan from Sushant Singh Rajput?

No, not a single paisa, she took zero money from Sushant Singh Rajput.

What about the allegations of Rhea maintaining a high-flying lifestyle on Sushant's money?

Rhea only took Rs 40,000 from Sushant Singh Rajput. This amount was spent for salon purposes and dresses. This Rs 40,000 taken by Rhea was returned from her to Sushant via credit card. There is proof of her returning this amount.

When was this money spent?

This was when they were living together.

Sections of the media accused Rhea of Sushant's death and so did his family. In these circumstances, what led you to believe that Rhea was innocent?

When I met her she told me her story, that she comes from a defence background. She told me she was born and brought up in defence surroundings.

Rhea was bold enough to admit to me that she fell in love with Sushant Singh Rajput who was habituated to drugs. Rhea took Sushant to five doctors and psychiatrists to treat him and in spite of that he did not change (his behaviour).

The last time when she met him was on June 8, 2020, and that meeting ended in a fight because she again approached doctors to complain about Sushant's behaviour. As a result of which Sushant Singh Rajput told Rhea to pack her bags and leave.

Did Rhea call Sushant's parents to inform them about Sushant's behaviour?

Sushant Singh Rajput was on medication and drugs simultaneously which was a very dangerous (combination).

Did Sushant suffer from bipolar disorder?

I don't know about that.

There was another allegation made about Rhea, that she was sent by the Bollywood brigade to destroy Sushant's rising film career. There was also the allegation that the nepotism brigade of Bollywood killed Sushant Singh Rajput.

There was zero nepotism connection as far as Rhea is concerned and the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. I don't know about others.

When you look back at the case some sections of the media went hammer and tongs at Rhea. One televison anchor even accused her on air stating, 'drugs do, drugs do, mujhe drugs do (give me drugs)'?

The media went against Rhea but there were some in the media who didn't go against her. Especially India Today and NDTV, they reported the incident in an unbiased way.

What is the message from your side considering that defending Rhea would have been one of the most difficult assignments of your life?

The message is simple. Truth always triumphs. Satyamev Jayate.