'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'

IMAGE: The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, the Jaish e Mohammad's operational headquarters in Bahawalpur, was struck by Indian missiles during Operation Sindoor. Photograph: Reuters Video/ANI

Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir, the most powerful man in the country, has tightened his grip on power through his promotion to field marshal on May 20.

He is the second military man in Pakistan's history after General Ayub Khan to be bestowed with the highest military rank.

Ayub Khan had conferred the rank on himself in 1959, a year after overthrowing President Iskandar Mirza in a military coup. He went on to rule Pakistan for 10 years as president.

Munir's promotion indicates that he is going nowhere and will stay put in Pakistan politics for a long time.

His term as army chief would have ended this year had Pakistan's national assembly not passed an amendment to extend the tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years in 2024.

Munir's term will end in 2027, but whether he will demit office is in the realm of the unknown after his ambitious promotion.

He is also the first Pakistan army officer to serve both as army chief and field marshal at the same time.

Field marshal is a rank awarded for extraordinary military leadership in wartime. It is largely a ceremonial rank and is conferred very rarely. Field marshals don't retire and have the privilege of donning military uniform till death.

'The military leadership has achieved a remarkable victory against the enemy. Under his command, the military leadership secured a historic triumph,' Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on presenting Munir the baton of the field marshal in a special ceremony.

In a brutal swipe, imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan said it would have been befitting had Munir had taken the title of 'king' instead because Pakistan was being ruled by the law of the jungle.

Knowing their history, the chances of Imran Khan's release from prison are low as long as Munir is at the helm. Munir was sacked as the Inter Services Intelligence directorate's director general during Imran Khan's prime ministership in 2019.

"As per military tradition, the rank of field marshal is conferred for significant military victory. In the case of Asim Munir it is being conferred after a defeat," observes Tilak Devasher, a long-time observer of Pakistan and author of four acclaimed books: Pashtuns: A Contested History, Pakistan: The Balochistan Conundrum, Pakistan: At the Helm and Pakistan: Courting the Abyss.

"The reason appears to be to cover up the defeat, to mask the failure of the army to protect Pakistan from Indian attacks," Devasher tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

What does General Asim Munir's elevation actually mean 1. for the Pakistan armed forces -- and 2. for Pakistan politics?

For Asim Munir it is a personal milestone.

For Pakistan it changes nothing.

For the army, too, it changes nothing since he will continue to be army chief.

What are the reasons for this elevation? What are the optics?

As per military tradition, the rank of field marshal is conferred for significant military victory. In the case of Asim Munir it is being conferred after a defeat.

The reason appears to be to cover up the defeat, to mask the failure of the army to protect Pakistan from Indian attacks.

IMAGE: Pakistan's army chief General Syed Asim Munir.

More powerful generals like Zia-ul Haq never became field marshal -- what are Munir's credentials to become a five star officer?

His only credentials appear to be personal ambition.

Zia and others did not need props like field marshal. They were already powerful as army chiefs.

Munir is clearly insecure and hence he needs the prop of a field marshal.

Is there no end to Munir's ambitions? What aspiration does he harbour now?

Only Munir would know that!

But clearly he wants to stay on in Pakistan's political scene for a long time.

IMAGE: The Markaz Taiba, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's training centre in Muridke near Lahore, damaged by India's precision missile strikes. Photograph: Reuters Video/ANI

Was Shehbaz Sharif coerced into elevating him?

I don't think he would have had an option.

In what direction do you see Pakistan headed under his tightening grip -- ideologically, politically and militarily?

Pakistan's direction will not change. The elevation does not improve Pakistan's position in any way. He already has a tight grip on Pakistan as army chief.

Does he hope to follow in the footsteps of Ayub Khan, become the next military dictator, and rule Pakistan for many years? What role is he likely to acquire post his retirement as army chief in 2027?

It is too early to say anything. But one thing is sure, he will be around for a long time.

IMAGE: A poster of Asim Munir in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Do you see a coup in the offing -- considering Shehbaz Sharif's weak government, perhaps the weakest Pakistan has seen?

It is possible, but why would Munir need a coup? He is already all-powerful and calling the shots. Even if he carries out a coup, he would need a civilian facade.

What further challenges does this pose for India?

Not more than what challenges already exist.

