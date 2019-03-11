'Nehru was eclectic, and brilliant'

March 11, 2019 10:52 IST

Historian Stanley Wolpert, author of several books on India, passed into the ages recently.

We remember Professor Wolpert with Rajeev Srinivasan's March 1997 interview published on the occasion of his controversial book on Jawaharlal Nehru.

UCLA Professor Stanley Wolpert's biography of Jawaharlal Nehru ruffled a few feathers in India, drawing criticism about a less-than-totally-reverential portrait of the man considered India's 'matinee-idol' statesman.

Professor Wolpert is an expert on South Asia, and his A New History of India is a comprehensive study of Indian History.

His PhD dissertation was published as Tilak and Gokhale, a comparative biography.

He is also no stranger to controversy: His fictionalised biography of Mahatma Gandhi, Nine Hours to Rama, was banned in India; his Jinnah of Pakistan was banned in Pakistan.

Rajeev Srinivasan spoke with Professor Wolpert by phone in Los Angeles.

You were trained as an engineer, yet on a trip to India you decided to become a historian. Why? I first arrived in India a few days after Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. I saw his ashes being immersed in Bombay's Backbay. Hundreds of people swam after that beautiful white boat, hoping to touch one of his ashes. There was a multitude of grieving mourners, and people told me the saintly father of the nation had died. I was twenty at the time, and was very affected by that incident, fifty years ago. It changed my life, and I decided to learn as much as I could about that man and about his country.

IMAGE: The conference in New Delhi where Lord Louis Mountbatten disclosed Britain's plan for the Partition of India. Left to Right: Jawaharlal Nehru, Lord Ismay, adviser to Mountbatten, Mountbatten, and Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Photograph: Keystone/Getty Images.