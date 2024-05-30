News
'I Never Take My Opponent's Name'

By Harsh Kumar
May 30, 2024 14:42 IST
'Even last time, when I defeated Shatrughan Sinha, I did not take his name.'

IMAGE: Ravi Shankar Prasad, left, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Patna Saheb constituency, and Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar during an election rally at Daniyawan in Patna, May 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says private investment would receive greater attention in his Patna Saheb constituency if he won in the 2024 general elections.

During an interaction with Harsh Kumar/Business Standard in Patna, he said he had undertaken a slew of initiatives, which attracted companies like TCS.

 

What will be the focus for your constituency?

I have already undertaken initiatives, which have attracted companies like TCS to our area, and various private ventures are flourishing.

Additionally, the metro project is underway, and several Ganga bridges have been initiated.

Improving lives in my city and expanding the highway network have always been my priorities.

We are also fostering a favourable environment for private sector growth.

Do you think policies made by the Union government have come on ground and helped you in this election?

The prime minister has laid out a comprehensive plan for the next 100 days.

We are witnessing a positive impact of the PM s governance on issues such as gender justice, the abolition of triple talaq, direct benefit transfer and women s empowerment.

Initiatives like Lakhpati Didi have bolstered support for the BJP.

Furthermore, the BJP government's effort to promote Madhubani paintings in Bihar has been appreciated.

As the IT minister, I had provided a platform for e-commerce businesses to boost the industry.

Being a former law minister, what is your take on Uniform Civil Code?

The UCC is an integral part of our agenda. Other parties refrain from pursuing it due to vote bank politics.

I appeal to the people of this country to elect a government capable of ensuring stability.

How do you see your opponent Anshul Avijit performing?

Whenever I fight elections, I never take my opponent's name. Even last time, when I defeated Shatrughan Sinha, I did not take his name. I go with my policies.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Harsh Kumar
