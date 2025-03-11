'Trump Admires Only Himself'

'He may respect others, but he is unlikely to admire them.'

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, February 28, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

"Trump is a pragmatist, he does not believe that Russia should be punished at any cost, especially at the cost of American national interests," says Dr Dmitry Novikov, Deputy Head, Associate Professor, faculty of world economy and international affairs, HSE University, Moscow.

"The Russian-American rapprochement is real. But it must be understood that Washington and Moscow have not become allies or friends. They are still competitors, and their competition will continue.

"In the eyes of Donald Trump, Russia is an important power, but it is not the main competitor of the United States, and it does not pose an existential threat," Dr Novikov tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Jeddah, March 10, 2025. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

What are your thoughts about the spat between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office and the subsequent olive branch by Zelenskyy to work under Trump's 'strong leadership' on a peace agreement?

The scandal in the White House was an accident, but a happy accident, at least for the current administration in DC.

Now Donald Trump can effectively justify the policy of resolving the Ukrainian crisis and rapprochement with Russia in front of a domestic audience. He openly says that the main obstacle to peace is Zelenskyy and his government.

This is a drastic change of rhetoric in comparison with his predecessor.

I don't think Zelenskyy's statement will change the situation. Yes, he is ready to work under 'strong leadership', but it seems that the situation has already become irreversible.

Senior officials in Washington are openly talking about the need for Zelenskyy's resignation. This leaves him with no chance for political survival.

Do you believe that the end of this three-year war is within sight?

And that only Trump has the capital to negotiate a peace deal to end the Ukraine war?

Apparently, the Trump administration is determined to end the conflict. They believe that it does not correspond to the strategic interests of the United States.

Over the past three years, Washington's policy has been to provide military support to Ukraine in order to defeat Russian troops on the battlefield, combining it with the economic pressure, sanctions.

Ultimately, this policy was expected to lead to the strategic defeat of Russia as a great power, change Russian foreign and probably even domestic policy. Now it has become obvious that it is hardly possible. Russian troops are advancing, and the Russian economy is transforming.

The new administration does not pursue a pro-Russian policy and is not a friend of Moscow. Donald Trump is adapting US policy to the new reality. He is a pragmatist, he does not believe that Russia should be punished at any cost, especially at the cost of American national interests.

The Trump administration believes that the direction of the US foreign policy is Asia, the confrontation with China. If the continued confrontation with Russia strengthens China and weakens the United States, then the conflict must be ended.

That's how they think. I think it truly opens up opportunities for conflict resolution.

But the path to ending the conflict can be difficult. The negotiation process has just begun.

IMAGE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, Trump and then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

The Russia-Ukraine issue has further deepened the divide between US and Europe.

What impact is this going to have on Russia which is already at loggerheads with Europe?

A quarrel between the United States and Europe was expected after Donald Trump's election victory. Trump criticised European allies and NATO during his first administration. Now he seeks for a fundamental transformation of transatlantic relations to cut costs and limit American engagement in European security.

Within this logic the United States does not want to get involved in conflicts in Europe directly, although Washington is ready to support European allies.

There is no doubt that the conflict between the United States and Europe will end sooner or later, their ties are too strong.

In the medium term, this creates a paradoxical situation. Russia and the United States can have good relations, the United States and Europe can have good relations, but the confrontation between Europe and Russia will continue. Let's see how long it will last.

IMAGE: Zelenskyy, Trump and US Vice President J D Vance in the Oval Office, February 28, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

The United States seems to have done away with relationships built over 70-80 years -- siding with Russia at the UN and alienating Europe.

Is this US-Russia rapprochement for real?

The Russian-American rapprochement is real. But it must be understood that Washington and Moscow have not become allies or friends. Russia and the United States are still competitors, and their competition will continue.

However, the Trump administration believes that strategic and economic pressure on Russia makes no sense. They want to focus on domestic reforms and competition with China.

In the eyes of Donald Trump, Russia is an important power, but it is not the main competitor of the United States, and it does not pose an existential threat to the United States.

Russia does not have the opportunity to change the American political order and win the technological race. Geopolitically Moscow's interests lie in the post-Soviet space and Eurasia, and they do not fundamentally contradict American vital interests.

These considerations open the way for a peaceful coexistence and even partnership in some areas.

Will this rapprochement unravel the Russia-China 'no-limits' partnership?

The partnership between Russia and China has always had limits. Now, it seems, it has reached them. This does not mean that they will degrade or reverse.

Both Moscow and Beijing consider the strategic partnership between the two countries as very valuable. But it is natural that they both want to have their own independent track of relations with the United States and other centers of power.

That is how a multipolar world should work.

IMAGE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs advisor Yuri Ushako, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's national security advisor Michael Waltz and special Mideast envoy Steven Witkoff at the Ukraine peace talks meeting at the Diriyah palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Kind courtesy @mfa_russia/X

Can the US and Russia overcome the mistrust and hostility that has existed almost throughout this century and walk a new path?

Let me remind you that after the collapse of the USSR, relations between Russia and the United States were very good. They remained that way until 2014.

The nature of Cold War 2.0 was that the United States sought to preserve the international liberal order, while Russia sought to change or destroy it.

Moscow was dissatisfied with its place in the world after the collapse of the USSR. Now the Trump administration is destroying the liberal order itself, and Russia has regained its capabilities and is quite satisfied with the role it plays in the world.

In these circumstances, Moscow and Washington can cooperate. Of course, it won't be easy to regain trust. But it's possible.

How do you think Trump [who is known to admire strong leaders] views Putin and vice versa?

I think Trump admires only himself. He may respect others, but he is unlikely to admire them. I believe that he believes that President Putin has a strong position and that he must be respected.

Vladimir Zelenskyy had a weak position, he had no cards, and look how he was treated. It's the same and vice versa.

Vladimir Putin believes that Trump has strong cards in his hands, and this must be respected. They are both ready to bargain.

IMAGE: Trump and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shake hands during a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House, February 27, 2025. Photograph: Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

What does Trump actually expect from Russia, and likewise what does Putin expect from Trump?

Trump expects that after the conflict ends, Russia will pursue a peaceful policy in Europe and will not distract the United States from emerging matters in Asia.

In exchange, he is ready to normalise relations with Moscow and develop economic cooperation. We expect that US will not try to undermine Russia's vital security interests in Europe and the post-Soviet space.

Additionally we expect lifting of sanctions or at least a significant easing, what is necessary for normalisation of economic relations.

But first, normalisation of political relations is necessary. The first steps towards this have already been taken.

