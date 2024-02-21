News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Abhi lag raha ki Modiji ko haraana namumkin hai'

'Abhi lag raha ki Modiji ko haraana namumkin hai'

By PATCY N
February 21, 2024 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Singer, Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal's minister for renewable energy and information technology Babul Supriyo was in Mumbai to receive the Saptaswara Samrat Dr K J Yesudas Achievers Award for his contribution to the music industry, when he spoke to Patcy N/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the Bharatiya Janata Party, which the former Union minister and two-time MP quit in 2021, and the Trinamool engage in a verbal war ahead of the general elections, Supriyo is very clear that if the BJP wins, as is widely expected, "Democracy may not exist in India."

 

'BJP is Bengali hater's party'

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

'If BJP wins again, I don't know whether democracy will exist in India'

 

'Crores of rupees of West Bengal have not been paid by BJP'

 

'TMC has made it clear to Congress that we will give them 2 seats'

 

PATCY N / Rediff.com
 
