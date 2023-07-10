'We won't support UCC'

'Our party's stand has always been that the minorities must be protected.'

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Reuters

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is one of the first allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party to formally oppose the Uniform Civil Code that is being pushed by the central government.

While the UCC is yet to crystallise into a formal legislation in Parliament, it is clear that after Article 370 and the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the last of the core issues left on the BJP's agenda will soon be taken up.

However, as the AIADMK has indicated, not all of its allies are happy with the decision.

D Jayakumar, senior AIADMK leader and also a former minister in the Tamil Nadu government, made it clear that his party will not support the Uniform Civil Code.

Jayakumar told Rediff.com's A Ganesh Nadar, "We are a secular country. We have many religions, many languages, many cultures, we celebrate 'Unity in Diversity'. We should not disturb this by bringing in a Uniform Civil Code."

Why are you opposing the UCC?

The Constitution protects the minorities. We should not do anything to disturb that. We are not saying anything new. It is in our election manifesto of 2019.

You realise that you and your principal rival in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, are on the same side on the UCC?

The DMK is against minorities. They pretend to be on their side only for the sake of votes.

The Directive Principles of State Policy of the Constitution calls for a UCC in the country. Also, the Supreme Court in various judgments has supported the UCC. So both morally and legally the government is on strong grounds for the UCC?

The Constitution says we are a secular country. India has many religions, languages, and cultures, let it be as it is.

There are so many problems of lack of employment, high inflation and many others. First solve these problems.

The UCC is against minorities whose protection is assured by the Constitution.

Will you vote against the BJP and with the Opposition in Parliament against the UCC?

They are only talking about it. Let the bill come up in Parliament and then you ask me this question.

Will you call the UCC bill an alliance breaker?

If and when the bill comes up, we will decide on that.

How hard will you push against the bill?

We will not support it.

The BJP has called those opposing the bill as indulging in pro-minority appeasement. Is that what you are doing, indulging in minority appeasement?

Our party's stand has always been that the minorities must be protected. It is our policy. It is not appeasement.

UCC or no UCC, the Muslims and other minorities will not vote for you as long as you have an alliance with the BJP.

We are two different parties. We have different principles and different policies. We follow our own principles and we expect people to vote for us for our principles.

Are you hoping to win back the Muslim voters by opposing the UCC?

Actually from the times of MGR and Jayalalitha we have always stood by our minority brothers. We are following the path that they have shown us. Minorities have always supported us.

What would Jayalalitha have done with the UCC? If I recall, she was in favour of it?

No, she never supported the UCC.

What benefit do you get by allying with the BJP? Does it make your leaders feel safe from the ED, I-T, CBI?

It is a party decision and we will decide at the time of the elections. There is lots of time for that, more than 10 months.

As for the ED, I-T and CBI we have nothing to fear as we have not done anything wrong.

Do you think the BJP will indulge in a Maharashtra experiment in Tamil Nadu?

The situation is different there. Our party cannot be touched. We are a grassroot party. Our party is run by our strong cadres, they cannot be broken.

The DMK's (<laughs) situation is different. Second rung party leaders are not happy. They have been in the party for many years, but posts are given to defectors from our party.

It is possible in that party.