Why India's Japan Connection Is Important

In a region increasingly shaped by competition and coercion, such collaboration strengthens security without confrontation, builds capacity without dependency and promotes order without domination, points out Dr Kumar.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomes Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi, in New Delhi, January 16, 2026. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Key Points During his India visit, Motegi Toshimitsu described India-Japan relations as entering a 'new golden chapter', reflecting deeper geopolitical alignment amid Indo-Pacific tensions.

The partnership has moved beyond rhetoric like the Free and Open Indo-Pacific to practical defence engagement, including the joint military exercise Dharma Guardian.

Both India and Japan recognise the risks of overreliance on distant or politically conditional supply chains, making co-development and co-production central to long-term security.

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu's recent visit to India earlier this year assumed added strategic significance in the wake of Japan's landslide electoral verdict, which has reinforced Tokyo's political stability and sharpened its external posture, particularly toward China.

In his article released by Japan's ministry of foreign affairs during the visit, Motegi described India and Japan as entering 'a new golden chapter in a mutually complementary relationship.'

In the present geopolitical context, that phrase carries greater weight than diplomatic optimism. It reflects a convergence shaped by political mandate, strategic clarity and shared concern over an increasingly assertive regional environment.

At a time when the Indo-Pacific is witnessing intensified geopolitical contestation, the India-Japan partnership has decisively moved beyond shared values and declaratory visions, such as the Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

It is now anchored in operational cooperation and defence preparedness, exemplified by the joint military exercise Dharma Guardian, which underscores deepening interoperability between the two forces.

Yet both Tokyo and New Delhi recognise that exercises alone cannot secure long-term stability. Sustainable regional balance requires resilient defence production networks, trusted supply chains and collaborative capability development.

With firm and stable governments in both India and Japan, the relationship now appears to be maturing, with a deeper strategic understanding in both capitals that Indo-Pacific stability must be reinforced not only by coordination at sea or on land, but also by robust defence industrial partnerships that enhance regional capacity while avoiding overt escalation.

Defence Industry as a Strategic Imperative

Motegi's articulation of India as a rising global power with strong technological and innovation capabilities reflects Japan's evolving strategic calculus.

Japan today faces a deteriorating security environment in East Asia, while India confronts persistent challenges along its land borders and growing responsibilities in the Indian Ocean.

Both countries are acutely aware that reliance on distant or politically conditional defence supply chains carries strategic risks.

Defence industrial cooperation offers a solution that is both economic and strategic. Japan brings advanced capabilities in naval systems, sensors, electronics, propulsion technologies and quality manufacturing standards.

India brings scale, cost efficiency, operational experience across diverse theatres and a rapidly expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem supported by policy reforms and export orientation.

The emphasis during the visit on defence equipment and technology cooperation, including communication systems and industrial collaboration, signals a move beyond transactional procurement.

Instead, it points towards co-development and co-production models that allow both sides to leverage comparative advantages while retaining strategic autonomy.

IMAGE: The 7th annual joint military exercise Dharma Guardian between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force being held at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubattia, Uttarakhand, March 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

From Bilateral Cooperation to Regional Impact

While bilateral India-Japan defence cooperation is important, its true strategic value lies in its potential regional impact.

The Indo-Pacific's central challenge is not the absence of military power but the uneven distribution of credible, affordable and interoperable capabilities among regional states. Nowhere is this more evident than in Southeast Asia.

The countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations sit at the geographic and strategic heart of the Indo-Pacific.

They are custodians of critical sea lanes, chokepoints and maritime commons, yet many face constraints in maritime surveillance, coastal defence, logistics and domain awareness.

At the same time, ASEAN states remain cautious about overt alignment with major powers, preferring inclusive, non-coercive approaches to security.

This creates space for a trilateral framework involving India, Japan and ASEAN, centred on defence industry collaboration and capacity building.

Such a framework would not resemble a military alliance. Instead, it would focus on enabling regional states to strengthen their own capabilities in line with ASEAN centrality and strategic autonomy.

Why a Trilateral Model Makes Strategic Sense

A trilateral defence industrial collaboration among India, Japan, and ASEAN offers several strategic advantages.

First, it addresses capability gaps without importing great power rivalry into Southeast Asia. By focusing on defensive, stabilising and dual-use capabilities, the framework can enhance security while remaining politically acceptable across the region.

Second, it allows for tailored solutions. Japanese technology, combined with Indian manufacturing and integration expertise, can produce platforms tailored to Southeast Asian operational environments, from shallow waters and archipelagic conditions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief requirements.

ASEAN participation ensures that systems are demand-driven rather than supplier-imposed.

Third, it contributes to supply chain resilience. Diversifying production and maintenance across India and select ASEAN States reduces overdependence on a narrow set of suppliers.

This is particularly relevant in an era in which economic and national security are increasingly intertwined.

Stabilising the Indo-Pacific Without Escalation

IMAGE: Toshimitsu Motegi lays a wreath to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

One of the most pressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific strategy is how to enhance deterrence without fuelling militarisation.

Defence industry collaboration offers a nuanced response. Strengthening indigenous and regional capacities raises the threshold for coercion while avoiding the optics of forward deployment or force concentration.

Capabilities such as coastal surveillance radars, patrol vessels, communication systems, logistics platforms and unmanned maritime systems improve situational awareness and resilience.

They support law enforcement, search and rescue and disaster response alongside defence roles. This multifunctional character aligns well with ASEAN's security priorities and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, while complementing Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

Motegi's emphasis on mutually complementary strengths is particularly relevant here. Complementarity allows cooperation without hierarchy, an essential condition for acceptance in Southeast Asia.

Norm Building Through Defence Cooperation

Beyond material outcomes, a trilateral defence industrial framework would contribute to norm-building in the Indo-Pacific.

It would reinforce principles of transparency, reliability and respect for sovereignty in defence cooperation.

This stands in contrast to opaque financing arrangements and politically leveraged arms transfers that have generated concern across the region.

India and Japan, as long-standing democracies with strong institutional frameworks, are well placed to offer an alternative model.

One that prioritises local capacity, long-term sustainment and strategic trust over short-term influence.

Such cooperation also signals that regional security need not be driven by exclusionary blocs. Instead, it can emerge from inclusive partnerships anchored in shared interests and practical outcomes.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

IMAGE: A glimpse from Dharma Guardian. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The promise of Japan-ASEAN-India (JAI) defence industrial cooperation should not obscure the challenges it poses. Regulatory differences, export control regimes, intellectual property concerns and industrial standards require careful harmonisation.

ASEAN's diversity means that cooperation must be flexible and modular rather than uniform.

Political commitment, however, appears to be converging. Motegi's visit and the articulation of a 'new golden chapter' suggest that Tokyo sees India not merely as a strategic partner but as a production and innovation partner.

India's growing confidence as a defence exporter and system integrator reinforces this alignment.

Institutional mechanisms, including dedicated defence industry dialogues, private-sector participation, and pilot projects with select ASEAN partners, will be essential to translating intent into outcomes.

Conclusion

In view of the reappointment of Motegi Toshimitsu as foreign minister, the significance of his earlier visit to India lies not in ceremonial diplomacy, but in the strategic trajectory it reinforces.

Defence industrial cooperation between India and Japan is steadily emerging as a central pillar of their partnership, reflecting a convergence backed by political continuity and strategic resolve in both capitals.

When extended through a trilateral framework with ASEAN, this cooperation offers a credible and timely pathway to Indo-Pacific stability.

In a region increasingly shaped by competition and coercion, such collaboration strengthens security without confrontation, builds capacity without dependency and promotes order without domination.

If pursued with strategic patience and sustained political clarity, it has the potential to shape the Indo-Pacific's security architecture for decades to come.

With inputs from Assistant Professor (Dr) Jasmeet Kaur, DPG College, and Professor V S Rawat, IIT Ropar.

Dr Kumar is a Research Scholar who has extensively researched the 1962 India-China conflict, the Cold War dynamics and the Indo-Pacific region.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff