Japan's High-Stakes Gamble In the Indo-Pacific

In the Indo-Pacific's new era -- where perception shapes reality faster than treaties -- the real entrapment is not of China or the United States.

It is the test Japan has set for itself -- and whether partners like India, acting as balancers rather than accelerants, can help ensure that the story ends in stability, points out Varun Arya.

IMAGE: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi led her Liberal Democratic Party to the biggest election victory in post war Japan, February 8, 2026. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool via Reuters

On January 19, 2026, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced her decision to dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23, triggering snap elections for February 8.

Capitalising on high approval ratings three months into her historic tenure as Japan's first female premier, Takaichi seeks a stronger public mandate to advance her ambitious defence buildup and economic policies amid heightened regional tensions.

Japan is daring the world to notice -- and, by doing so, to react.

By framing a Taiwan contingency as an existential threat, senior leaders in Tokyo have turned perception into policy, drawing China, Russia and the United States into a tightening strategic loop -- one that now tests not only deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, but Japan's own domestic resilience.

In a region where great power rivalry increasingly intersects with economic strain and political fatigue, Japan is pursuing one of the boldest strategies seen among US allies in recent years: Narrative entrapment.

By deliberately constructing urgency around visible threats, Tokyo has forced adversaries to respond, validated its warnings, and compelled a hesitant United States to reaffirm its commitments.

To critics, this looks less like strategy than provocation -- an unnecessary acceleration in a region already crowded with risk.

The counterpoint is starker: Ambiguity and restraint may weaken deterrence, invite miscalculation and leave Japan exposed at precisely the moment when power balances are shifting and it most needs help.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned that today's Indo-Pacific is shaped less by formal declarations than by 'the cumulative impact of choices made in full public view.'

Japan's approach reflects exactly that logic -- shaping the strategic environment by forcing reactions rather than awaiting them.

The Mechanics of Entrapment

The strategy is not theoretical. It is visible in Japan's response to concrete military signals over the past year.

In late 2024, Chinese and Russian military aircraft conducted near-simultaneous and overlapping operations close to Japan's Air Defense Identification Zone, triggering multiple scrambles by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Tokyo publicly framed these incidents not as routine patrols, but pressure signaling consistent with a potential Taiwan contingency.

This framing reached its sharpest expression in 2025, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi declared in the Diet, the Japanese parliament, that a Taiwan contingency, including the use of force involving warships, could constitute a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan under its security legislation, potentially triggering collective self-defence.

By explicitly tying Taiwan's security to Japan's own survival, Tokyo elevated the narrative, compelling adversaries to respond and allies to reinforce commitments.

The pattern intensified as China and Russia expanded coordinated military activity in northeast Asia. Joint bomber patrols involving Chinese H-6 aircraft and Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers operated close to Japanese airspace.

Japan responded swiftly, deploying F-15 and F-35 fighters and ensuring the incidents dominated domestic and international media coverage.

Within days, the United States followed with visible reassurance -- strategic bomber deployments and joint exercises over the Sea of Japan -- even as Washington's official strategy continued to emphasise burden-sharing and allied leadership.

Once a threat is framed as existential, adversaries face a dilemma: React and validate the narrative or remain silent and absorb reputational loss. China reacted.

Russia joined symbolically. The United States reaffirmed its commitment.

As Evan S Medeiros, a former senior Asia official at the US National Security Council, has written, alliance dynamics in Asia are increasingly shaped by how partners generate perceptions of urgency rather than by treaty language alone.

Japan's strategy exploits precisely that shift. In this loop, escalation begets reassurance -- and narrative framing becomes a strong tool of deterrence.

Economic Diplomacy as Strategic Insurance

Japan has paired this security posture with economic diplomacy on an unusually large scale. Long-term investment pledges across US critical technologies, energy, and supply chains have drawn criticism as bordering on coercion.

Strategically, they function as insurance. By embedding itself deeply within Washington's economic security ecosystem, Tokyo raises the political and economic cost of the US moving away from East Asia.

China's response -- selective trade pressure, including restrictions on Japanese seafood -- has reinforced Japan's vulnerability narrative.

Critics argue that economic entanglement invites coercion. The counterargument is diversification.

Japan has deliberately expanded partnerships with India, Australia and Southeast Asia, spreading risk rather than concentrating it.

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has mentioned, though not in this context that resilience today lies in 'multiple options, not exclusive dependencies'. Japan's economic diplomacy reflects that principle in practice.

IMAGE: PLA ground forces take part in long-range live-fire drills targeting waters north of Taiwan in this screenshot from a video released by the PLA's eastern theatre command. Photograph: Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

The Domestic Bind

Japan's external assertiveness coincides with mounting internal pressures. Growth remains subdued, inflation has strained households, and trade with China -- still Japan's largest partner -- has weakened.

Defence spending is rising rapidly, while public debt remains among the highest in the developed world.

Natural disasters compound these pressures. In December 2025, a powerful earthquake exceeding magnitude 7.5 off the Sanriku coast triggered tsunami warnings and underscored how quickly attention and resources can be pulled inward.

Critics argue these strains could erode public support for Japan's increasingly assertive posture. Yet the country's postwar history suggests institutional resilience -- from fiscal management to disaster response.

Strategic investments in infrastructure, paired with outward-facing economic partnerships, help offset domestic fatigue. Here, India plays a quiet but consequential role.

IMAGE: A Taiwan air force Mirage 2000 fighter jet approaches Hsinchu air base as China conducts military drills around Taiwan. Photograph: Tsai Hsin-Han/Reuters

Nuclear Debate and Regional Reactions

Japan's internal debate over deterrence has drawn sharp regional attention. While Tokyo continues to affirm adherence to its Three Non-Nuclear Principles, remarks by senior political figures questioning long-standing taboos have triggered concern at home and abroad.

North Korea, in particular, has repeatedly condemned Japan's defence modernisation, often pairing its criticism with missile launches and nuclear signaling aimed at Japan, the United States, and South Korea.

Critics argue that such rhetoric exacerbates instability. Yet within the logic of narrative entrapment, these reactions serve a strategic function: Adversaries' responses publicly validate Japan's threat framing, reinforcing alliance cohesion without immediate policy shifts.

India's engagement offers a stabilising contrast. New Delhi consistently emphasises preparedness without provocation -- a balance Jaishankar often summarises as being 'firm, but restrained.'

That posture allows India to reinforce deterrence while avoiding escalation traps.

Quad Revival and India's Strategic Opening

Japan's approach may also inject urgency into multilateral frameworks potentially a Quad revival after the recent stint of dormancy.

If it does so, it may surface as maritime domain awareness, supply-chain resilience, and infrastructure financing.

This in turn would reflect Tokyo's success in reframing regional risk as immediate rather than abstract.

India's role is pivotal precisely because it does not mirror Japan's escalation. Through deepening economic and infrastructure cooperation -- including large-scale Japanese investment in Indian transport, manufacturing, and connectivity -- New Delhi strengthens the strategic narrative at relatively low cost.

Japan, in turn, gains a partner that internationalises shared risk while distributing burdens across the Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE: The annual New Year military drill by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade at the Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, January 11, 2026. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The Test Japan Has Set for Itself

Japan's leaders have revived alliances, drawn adversarial signaling into the open, and strengthened deterrence -- not through force alone, but through narrative mastery.

Yet narratives, once the genie is out of the bottle, can't be put back in and acquires momentum of its own.

Japan's domestic bind -- economic strain, natural disasters and public unease -- tests whether boldness can outpace fragility.

Escalate too far, and reaction risks turning kinetic. Sustain pressure too long, and domestic fatigue erodes legitimacy.

Success will not be measured by how tightly Japan entraps others, but by whether it can step back at a time of its choosing without unraveling the story.

2026 will test whether Japan's narrative-driven strategy can be calibrated -- or whether the momentum it has set in motion proves harder to contain.

Varun Arya, who served with the Government of India, now serves as a geopolitical consultant for think-tanks. A freelance writer debuting with the novel The Last Living Fort, he also champions global artists through his platform, 'Create' by Mukul's Art Space.

