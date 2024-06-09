A Campaign For Change

Unfortunately, the best man does not always win, but I feel enriched by the experience of the campaign and getting to know Rajeev Chandrasekhar, says Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

IMAGE: Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his election campaign at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, April 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

I am grateful to those who congratulated me when Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading by more than 20,000 votes and to commiserate with me when he lost to Shashi Tharoor by 16,077 votes.

As an independent former diplomat, my engagement in the political arena, though devoid of any formal party affiliation, saw me deeply involved in two significant campaigns for the Lok Sabha seat from Thiruvananthapuram.

Shashi Tharoor won when I campaigned for him in 2009 and he won again when I campaigned for another candidate in 2024.

The only difference is that his majority in 2009 was nearly a lakh and in 2024 was only 16,077.

IMAGE: Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference in Patna, May 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

I am disappointed that Rajeev did not win, because Kerala lost an opportunity to embrace a person with the experience of an entrepreneur, a wizard in technology, a visionary and someone committed to serve his home state.

He can do well in Delhi or Silicon Valley, but we lost an opportunity to save Thiruvananthapuram from stagnation.

IMAGE: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits a fish market in Kovalan as part of the election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, in Thiruvananthapuram, April 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Rajeev Chandrasekhar was named as the NDA candidate, I was asked whether I would chair the NDA election committee on invitation.

When Chandrasekhar came to Thiruvananthapuram, mine was the first home he visited and over lunch I pledged him support and agreed to be the chairman of the NDA election committee.

Throughout the campaign, I played a strategic role, from accompanying Chandrasekhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the nomination process to moderating key sessions, where he engaged with selected constituents from different walks of life.

I also led the drafting of the candidate's Vision Statement, focusing on feasible and impactful promises, aligning with the principle of delivering on commitments.

A significant part of my contribution was the rapid production of a biography of Chandrasekhar's achievements in technology, education, development, welfare of military veterans and his role as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union council of ministers.

The book, Rajeev Chandrasekhar: A Success Story gave the voters a clear idea of the qualities of THE head and heart of the candidate.

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra D Modi flanked by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, right, the BJP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram, and V Muraleedharan, left, the party nominee for Attingal, April 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The main reason for Chandrasekhar's appeal was his personality, particularly his calmness of demeanour, his clear vision and charisma.

He went virtually everywhere he could go and there were many who volunteered to host him to meet others.

He had a number of people he brought along, but he won the loyalty of everyone and all of us worked as a team.

He refused to be dragged into discussions on religion and caste and focused on what is required for the constituency.

The assurance that 'Inikaryamnadakkum', (now things will be done) made a big difference.

If only he had come to Thiruvananthapuram at least a month earlier, he could have increased his vote strength to the point of victory.

Unfortunately, the best man does not always win. But I feel enriched by the experience of the campaign and getting to know Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com