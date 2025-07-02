'His Life, Words And Deeds Were Silent Teachers'

Shivanand Kanavi remembers his father, the eminent Kannada poet Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi.

IMAGE: Chennaveera Kanavi, the eminent Kannada poet, on an early morning walk on the Karnatak University Dharwad campus. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kedarnath

To say in a few words about Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi, -- Apparu for us, his and Santadevi's children, -- is very difficult, but I will try.

He passed away on February 16, 2022. June 28 being his birthday, he would have been 97 now.

He lived a full and creative life and, in many ways, he was an ideal father. Now that I too have grown up children and even college going grandchildren, I know how in many ways I fall short of the standards Apparu set for fatherhood.

He was strict and helpful when we were children but as I grew up and started going to Karnatak College in Dharwad, his attitude totally changed. He became a friend.

He never imposed his religious, political or personal views on me in any way.

I was and am an atheist. He was an admirer of Basavanna and other Vachanakaras of the 12th century. He would do his ishtalinga pooja in the morning in the privacy of his pooja room. He never went to a temple to worship nor did any homa, havana etc.

He at the most cautioned in me in my youth if I was making some radical choices in career but was always democratic, liberal and non-intrusive.

He never spent time preaching me about life and values. His life, his words and deeds were silent teachers.

We used to enjoy the first recitation of most of his new poems as soon as he finished writing them. But when his creative process was on, he could not be disturbed and he would be in his intellectual cocoon, meditating his words and lines during his daily morning and evening walks or pottering around his home garden.

He had a great sense of humour and was an excellent mimic. He used to take us in our childhood to all the morning shows of English comedies at the Dharwad cinema talkies on Sundays. We saw many Laurel & Hardy, Jerry Lewis films with him.

He enjoyed them perhaps even more than us. Comedians Narasimharaju and Balakrishna of Kannada films were his favourites.

Even as he grew older he did not lose his love of comedy and even slapstick. He used to regularly watch television comedies like"Papa Pandu. We used to be amused by his child-like enjoyment of slapstick.

He was certainly a unique person in my experience because of his integral personality. His inner world and outer world were one.

He was very sensitive and kind hearted towards all. Family members, friends, strangers, even plants and animals.

He had the amazing empathy and circumspection to not to lose his balance in evaluating anything or person. At the same time he genuinely appreciated the positive elements and talents and creativity in others while ignoring their accompanying weaknesses.

He was very civil and polite and without a shade of arrogance but also had a quiet self confidence.

Not only in his external public behaviour but also in front of us, within the family. They were not a facade for him. It was his inner nature too.

I have seen enough creative people in arts, literature, science and technology who could rarely appreciate and admire their peers while thinking no end of themselves.

He had none of that publicly or privately. That requires a great amount of integrity, balance and self confidence and a secure personality.

He was a poet who created and lived in his poetic world.

Many people think he never got angry. They are wrong. He used to get very angry with any shoddy work or badly organised event or poorly proofed copy.

I was lucky that I spent about a year with him just before Covid and discussed his Samagra Kavya as well as Vachana Sahitya.

I miss him. I wish I had spent more time discussing literature; his and others. He lives on among not only in the memories of his family and friends but also in all lovers of Kannada poetry.

Shivanand Kanavi, a frequent contributor to Rediff.com, is a theoretical physicist, business journalist and former VP at TCS.

He has authored the award winning book Sand to Silicon: The Amazing Story Of Digital Rechnology (Tata McGraw Hill, 2004, Rupa Books 2007) and edited Research by Design: Innovation and TCS (Rupa Books 2007).