What To Watch On OTT This Week

Christmas romance, heists, thrillers, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Lucky Baskhar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this 1980s set scam saga, Dulquer Salman plays a humble bank employee who attracts attention after an unusually large sum is detected in his account.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Jimmy Sheirgill, Tamannaah and Avinash Tiwary lead Neeraj Pandey's drama about a tenacious cop investigating a unresolved heist mystery until he comes face to face with his suspects.

Andhagan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

An official remake of Sriram Raghavan's acclaimed Andhadhun, this Tamil film, starring Prashanth and Simran, revolves around a not-quite blind pianist witnessing a murder and the dark, distressing developments to occur thereafter.

The Wild Robot

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Based on Peter Brown's New York Times bestseller of the same name, The Wild Robot captures the survival of a robot in the wilderness after his cargo ship crashes into a remote island.

Our Little Secret

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's that time of the year again when guilty pleasure holiday romances take over Netflix. That means Lindsay Lohan is ready to flaunt her rom-com game in this tale of warring exes forced to spend a Christmas together on learning their current squeezes are siblings.

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A car racer in London and collegegoer in Hyderabad take a fancy to each other. Alas, an ex-girlfriend, shows up dead and the hero gets all the blame as part of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo's generic entertainment.

Bagheera

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Righteous cop sporting the mask of vigilantism to banish all the corruption and crooked fellas in town forms the crux of Bagheera's familiar yet furious premise.

Parachute

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A pair of siblings take off with their stern father's bike on a fun-filled adventure only to get lost and leave him on a search in this brand new series.

The Trunk

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

South Korean superstar Gong Yoo returns to streaming for a romantic new K-drama about contract marriages and the truth behind the companies running them following the discovery of a mysterious trunk by the shore.

Brother

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A argumentative school dropout's morally superior stance finds himself locking horns with her sister's father-in-law after he comes to live with her family as part of his course correction in Jayram Ravi's latest.

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Sparks fly, floor burns and cupid takes its aim when a retired pro dancer and accountant team up to participate in a dance competition in Paris.

We Live in Time

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's luminous chemistry is the high point of this schmaltzy romance over the course of a decade.

Senna

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Portuguese (with subtitles)

Catch all the personal and professional action of Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna's life in the Netflix biopic.

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Warring reporters turned married couple by twist of circumstances, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega's sitcom energy vies for OTT attention.

The Snow Sister

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

In this adaptation of Maja Lunde and Lisa Aisat's book, Christmas cheer meets lone soul when a young boy finds life affirming friendship in a girl full of beans.