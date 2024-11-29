What To Watch On OTT This Week

Christmas romance, heists, thrillers, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Lucky Baskhar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
In this 1980s set scam saga, Dulquer Salman plays a humble bank employee who attracts attention after an unusually large sum is detected in his account.
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Jimmy Sheirgill, Tamannaah and Avinash Tiwary lead Neeraj Pandey's drama about a tenacious cop investigating a unresolved heist mystery until he comes face to face with his suspects.
Andhagan
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
An official remake of Sriram Raghavan's acclaimed Andhadhun, this Tamil film, starring Prashanth and Simran, revolves around a not-quite blind pianist witnessing a murder and the dark, distressing developments to occur thereafter.
The Wild Robot
Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
Based on Peter Brown's New York Times bestseller of the same name, The Wild Robot captures the survival of a robot in the wilderness after his cargo ship crashes into a remote island.
Our Little Secret
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's that time of the year again when guilty pleasure holiday romances take over Netflix. That means Lindsay Lohan is ready to flaunt her rom-com game in this tale of warring exes forced to spend a Christmas together on learning their current squeezes are siblings.
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A car racer in London and collegegoer in Hyderabad take a fancy to each other. Alas, an ex-girlfriend, shows up dead and the hero gets all the blame as part of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo's generic entertainment.
Bagheera
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
Righteous cop sporting the mask of vigilantism to banish all the corruption and crooked fellas in town forms the crux of Bagheera's familiar yet furious premise.
Parachute
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A pair of siblings take off with their stern father's bike on a fun-filled adventure only to get lost and leave him on a search in this brand new series.
The Trunk
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
South Korean superstar Gong Yoo returns to streaming for a romantic new K-drama about contract marriages and the truth behind the companies running them following the discovery of a mysterious trunk by the shore.
Brother
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A argumentative school dropout's morally superior stance finds himself locking horns with her sister's father-in-law after he comes to live with her family as part of his course correction in Jayram Ravi's latest.
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Sparks fly, floor burns and cupid takes its aim when a retired pro dancer and accountant team up to participate in a dance competition in Paris.
We Live in Time
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's luminous chemistry is the high point of this schmaltzy romance over the course of a decade.
Senna
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Portuguese (with subtitles)
Catch all the personal and professional action of Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna's life in the Netflix biopic.
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Warring reporters turned married couple by twist of circumstances, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega's sitcom energy vies for OTT attention.
The Snow Sister
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)
In this adaptation of Maja Lunde and Lisa Aisat's book, Christmas cheer meets lone soul when a young boy finds life affirming friendship in a girl full of beans.