Javed Ali's MAGICAL Concert!

His voice was like the siren's call -- irresistible.

When the concert started, despite the rainy weather, there were over 500 people waiting to hear Javed Ali sing.

When it ended, the concert area was overflowing with over 1,500 happy listeners.

His voice had even pulled people from the restaurants surrounding Dublin Square at the Phoenix Marketcity Mall in suburban Mumbai.

Javed kicked off the concert with the romantic Guzaarish from Ghajini.

And then sang for two straight hours.

He even performed Srivalli (from the recent hit, Pushpa); the fans's loud 'Once mores' made it clear they could not get enough of their favourite song!

The concert ended with Nagada (from Jab We Met) and Patakha Guddi (from Highway).

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar were there to witness the magic.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Javed Ali begins his concert.

Srivalli was the song of the day and Javed was not the only one singing it.

Javed's confession: 'Had no idea Srivalli would become this popular.'

It's still unbelievable that KK is no longer with us. Javed pays his tribute to the talented singer.

Javed sings Kun Faya Kun...

And Khwaja Mere Khwaja.

The singer, who had the crowd on their feet, ends with a medley.

More amazing moments from the concert:

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com