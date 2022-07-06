News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Javed Ali's MAGICAL Concert!

Javed Ali's MAGICAL Concert!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI and AFSAR DAYATAR
July 06, 2022 16:55 IST
His voice was like the siren's call -- irresistible.

When the concert started, despite the rainy weather, there were over 500 people waiting to hear Javed Ali sing.

When it ended, the concert area was overflowing with over 1,500 happy listeners.

His voice had even pulled people from the restaurants surrounding Dublin Square at the Phoenix Marketcity Mall in suburban Mumbai.

Javed kicked off the concert with the romantic Guzaarish from Ghajini.

And then sang for two straight hours.

He even performed Srivalli (from the recent hit, Pushpa); the fans's loud 'Once mores' made it clear they could not get enough of their favourite song!

The concert ended with Nagada (from Jab We Met) and Patakha Guddi (from Highway).

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar were there to witness the magic.

 

 

IMAGE: Javed Ali begins his concert. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Srivalli was the song of the day and Javed was not the only one singing it.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Javed's confession: 'Had no idea Srivalli would become this popular.'

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

It's still unbelievable that KK is no longer with us. Javed pays his tribute to the talented singer.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Javed sings Kun Faya Kun...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

And Khwaja Mere Khwaja.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

The singer, who had the crowd on their feet, ends with a medley.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

More amazing moments from the concert:

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

HITESH HARISINGHANI and AFSAR DAYATAR
